Fortnite: How to get Aquaman's Arthur Curry version?

Fortnite gamers have worked hard over the past few weeks to unlock the two Aquaman skins. The final week 5 challenge(s) were leaked ahead of time and users were finally able to get their hands on the coveted Fortnite skins.

Credit: youtube.com

The first challenge was to claim the Trident at Coral Cove, which is pretty straightforward.

You can follow the video below to complete it. The video was posted by InTheLittleWood on YouTube. The account regularly posts Fortnite related videos:

However, completing the mission will only unlock the normal golden skin version of Aquaman. In order to unlock the shirtless Arther Curry version, you have to complete the second Week-5 Aquaman challenge.

Fortnite: How to get shirtless Aquaman skin?

The second Week-5 Aquaman challenge is to “Dive over the waterfall at Gorgeous Gorge wearing the Aquaman skin”.

Credit: gamespot.com

Gorgeous gorge waterfall is located towards the Southwest of Authority, right on the border of E5 and F5 coordinates on the Fortnite map. You can look at the image below to get a better idea.

Credit: gamespot.com

You need to dive over the waterfall wearing the normal Aquaman outfit that you got after completing the first Week-5 Aquaman challenge. You can follow the guide in this article, or the video below in order to get further help.

The video was originally posted by Comrad3s on YouTube. The account regularly posts informative Fortnite content:

Once you dive over the waterfall, your character will automatically change into the Arther Curry version of Aquaman. Completing the first challenge will also unlock the majestic Aquaman trident as a harvesting tool in your inventory, and the same is required to unlock the Arthur Curry version.

Credit: youtube.com

This was the fifth week of Aquaman challenges, and the skin is only available for free to users who have bought the Battle Pass. The Season 3 Battle Pass is available for 950 V-bucks in the store. Considering that you can earn up to 1500 V-bucks just by playing, it is a pretty good deal.

Credit: dexerto.com

The Battle Pass not only allows you to gain free V-bucks but also unlocks the Aquaman challenges that you need to complete in order to gain both the variants of the skin. One look at both the skins, and the cost surely seems worth it!