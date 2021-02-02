How to unlock The Mandalorian's Beskar Umbrella glider for free in Fortnite

Fortnite's Beskar Umbrella isn't the hardest item to earn in the game, but these tips will make things easier than they already are.

The Beskar Umbrella is the reward for successfully completing The Mandalorian's bounty. First, the player needs to make a choice on the lobby they want to compete in - Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads. Mando's Bounty gives players a total of three lives.

Players begin the match with an Assault Rifle and a Lever Action Shotgun. They can grab more weapons just like any other Fortnite match. Death brings the player right back if they have spare lives, with the weapons they had prior to death.

The player also spawns with a holopuck that gives a hologram of another player close by. Eliminating that player will give extra points, like a bounty. To win, the player either needs 75,000 points, or to eliminate every other player. Eliminating another player secures the points that they have, which means that killing the person in 1st place, will put the player in 1st place.

Players in 1st place when Mandalorian spawns, will be hunted by the Mandalorian, as well as everyone else.

Fortnite Mandalorian Bounty best strategy

A very easy way to win Mando's bounty is by using the game mode to the player's advantage. Solos is the fastest way to earn the umbrella. First, the player should hunt for the best weapons they can find and only get into firefights when necessary. The best way to survive is just to stay behind.

When it gets to mid-game, or better, end game, the player should begin hunting the player in the number one spot. These players are easily identifiable as the ones the Mandalorian is chasing.

Usually, near the end game, the player in number 1 is at their last life. A quick kill will give players a huge boost, and if they stayed behind long enough, they can pick up an easy win.

