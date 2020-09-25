Every week, Fortnite players get a new set of challenges that they can complete to gain valuable in-game XP. Fortnite’s Season 4, Week 4 challenges were leaked way ahead of time. The challenges took players to multiple original locations, in addition to one that needed to be completed at Stark Industries.

Like almost every week, even Week 5 challenges were leaked ahead of time. In Week 5, there is another Tony Stark challenge, called ‘Make a Stark Robot dance’. Additionally, another Marvel-themed challenge requires Fortnite players to search for chests at Doom’s Domain.

One of the seven challenges requires players to jump through the Flaming Ring at Salty Springs in a vehicle. In this article, we look at everything you need to know in order to complete the specific Fortnite challenge with ease.

Image Credits: Gamepur

Fortnite: How & where to jump through the Flaming Ring at Salty Springs

First and foremost, the players will need to figure out where exactly the ‘Flaming Ring’ is located on the Fortnite map.

The location is towards the south of Salty Springs, which falls inside coordinate D4 on the map. The ring itself is pretty hard to miss and has a ramp going upwards. You can look at the image below to get a better idea about the location. Once that is figured out, follow the steps given below to complete the challenge.

Image Credits: Fortnite Insider

Step 1. As the challenge requires a vehicle, you are ill-advised to land near the Floating Ring at Salty Springs. Find a car, and then drive towards the location.

Step 2. You need to drive up the ramp at a moderate speed, which should be enough to take you through the ring when you drive off.

Image Credits: GosuNoob.com

Step 3. That is it! The challenge is simple enough and can be completed within a single attempt.

Going through the ring will result in a notification, and you will receive the 25,000 XP associated with the challenge. Of course, there might be quite a few players who will be rushing to complete the challenge, so always be on the lookout for enemies who might catch you off guard.

For further help, you can watch the video below.