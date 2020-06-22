Fortnite: Hydro 16 location tips and challenges

If you’re still looking to do your Fortnite Week 1 Challenges, you might want to make a quick stop at Hydro 16.

Located in the south of the map, Hydro 16 dams up the lake north of Misty Meadows and separates the two bodies of water.

Izaak FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Credit: The Verge)

If you’re still looking to do your Fortnite Week 1 Challenges, you might want to make a quick stop at Hydro 16. Located in the south of the map, Hydro 16 dams up the lake north of Misty Meadows and separates the two bodies of water.

Why should Fortnite players land at Hydro 16?

#FortniteSeason3 is here and with it brings a new map!



Get a look at what's new ✨ pic.twitter.com/KuTFOaqHfC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 20, 2020

Hydro 16 is a small and relatively unassuming location, one not usually thought of as a landing location in its own right, but holds just enough loot to be worth stopping by.

If you are confident in your ability to land quickly and come out ahead in very early fights, Hydro offers Fortnite players a chance to get into a quick fight and leave for more lucrative locations without as much chaos or hassle as one of the larger points of interest.

The large dam-bridge is surrounded on either end with large bodies of water. The bridge itself holds a few cars and some open weapon drops, just enough to get you armed and give you a quick boost of resources.

The lakeside of the dam has a few floating platforms with different loot as well, and the lake shore has a few camps. The location as a whole is small enough not to get swarmed by other Fortnite players, giving you a chance to get started and get ahead without as much stress or competition.

Hydro 16 Week 1 Challenge?

Deal Damage Within 10s of Landing from the Whirlpool at Hydro 16 - Fortnite Week 1 Challenges pic.twitter.com/ntCAZ3fjx8 — FNBR|DAILY NEWS & LEAKS (@FNBRNEWSCOMPANY) June 20, 2020

Advertisement

The other major reason to get to Hydro 16 soon is the week one challenge to deal damage within 10 seconds of landing from the whirlpool at Hydro 16.

Challenges in Fortnite are a great way to level up quickly, and this challenge in particular can be completed in just a few minutes.

On the ocean side of the dam, the large swirling whirlpool should be clearly visible. When jumped into, the pool will launch players into the sky and let them glide a fair distance away.

If you complete the challenge and survive, you should find yourself in a good position, well armed with plenty of resources, to give yourself a good match for the rest of the game.

If you should fall shortly after landing, at least the challenge only took a few minutes, after which you’re free to try again or change to a landing position you are more personally comfortable with. Whatever you choose, you’ll have one more challenge completed and be ready to start your Fortnite Season 3 experience right.