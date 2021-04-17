Fortnite kid cries and screams for help after accidentally buying the wrong item shop skin

The Fortnite item shop features a lot of skins. Some of these skins are really good and sit well with the community, while some aren't that appreciated. The Fortnite item shop has been witness to a lot of shopping accidents as well.

Players can purchase their favorite skins with the click of a button in the Fortnite item shop, however, there have been numerous occasions when this has gone wrong.

Kids accidentally buy the wrong skin in the Fortnite item shop.

The above video contains a compilation of such instances. In the very first instance in the video, a child is heard crying. He wanted to preview the styles on the Dynamic Dribbler, but he accidentally ended up purchasing the skin. The poor child started sobbing because the skin cost him 1200 V-Bucks, which he was probably saving up for some other skin.

Another child was heard raging in the video because he accidentally purchased the Fate skin. He went on to exclaim that he didn't even like the skin. He said that he had used up all his refunds to purchase a skin that he didn't even want.

Fortnite's largest consumer base is comprised of young children, and such accidents are somewhat disappointing. Players who use controllers are more prone to such accidents in Fortnite, largely because buttons are very closely placed on the controller. When it comes to the keyboard and mouse setup, such accidents are rare, because players will have to hover the mouse over the intended button before being able to click it.

Such situations can be avoided if a warning notification pops up before players can complete a purchase in the Fortnite item shop. From the two videos, it's evident that players accidentally buy a lot of soccer skins in Fortnite.

Soccer skins are regarded as sweaty skins in the game. Players running these skins often try extra hard to win every match they play. They're seen building forts even in public matches.

They indulge in box fights almost every time, and end up boxing themselves in even if they see an enemy approaching them from afar. Soccer skins aren't the only sweaty skins out there, and there are a few more which have earned this label, and it's recommended that players walk the other way if they encounter these skins in a public game in Fortnite.