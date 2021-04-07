Fortnite Korea teases a new unexpected collaboration

Fortnite Korea has teased a new collaboration that has many players assuming mobile Save the World, but it could be alluding to something else entirely.

Now that you say it, maybe they're collabing with... Themselves?



Like add some stw heroes into BR (Ken, AC, Hype, Sarah, etc.) whilst also putting BR characters like brite bomber, kit, etc. — ♥ Garnet ♥ (@BlameGarnet) April 7, 2021

It's easy to see why players think it was a mobile-related tweet based on the image. There are battery icons in the top right, recording circles in the top left, and a bottom right menu. Mobile players see these things all the time on their hud in the mobile version.

This implies that the mobile release is related to Save the World, but it's not. Unfortunately, Save the World will not reach mobile anytime soon, as Epic Games addressed this in their FAQs last month.

Image via Fortnite FAQ

"No, we currently do not have any plans to bring Save the World to mobile devices."

The Fortnite Korea leak must relate to the llama and the pickaxe

It's all speculation, but we can figure out a great deal by looking at the details. Below the picture is a release date of 7 April 2021, at 7:00 pm, a strange choice of time. If this release is exclusively for Korea, why would they release it so late to Korean servers?

This update could affect all players and will be released simultaneously. 7 pm in Korea is 3 am in PST, which is when updates typically roll out.

and since in the movie he tried to put his weapon inside godzilla, does this mean the pickaxe is to break the llama 😳 pic.twitter.com/4o2zH6gi9P — EvaPro Tradgicz ⚡️ (@Tradgicz) April 7, 2021

The following clues are the Llama Pinata and the OG Pickaxe. We knew it was a clue for Save the World, but now that has been disproved, we can assume that it is something else. The Llama Pinata represents Fortnite, and the OG Pickaxe represents the OG Fortnite, meaning Fortnite is collaborating with itself.

Here are the best guesses:

Mobile players will soon be able to play with console and PC players (Unlikely due to the Epic Games' lawsuit with Apple and Google.) Chapter 1 may be playable on mobile devices. (Also unlikely, Fortnite isn't in the mobile app store due to the previously mentioned lawsuit.) Chapter 1 will be available again (This does not explain the mobile features in the leak.) The game will likely return to Mobile (Unlikely, because Epic Games filed a new lawsuit against Google and Apple last month.)

Until confirmation is given, players will have to make their best guesses about what the leak means. If the leak is to be believed, then players have only two more days to find out.

