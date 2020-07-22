Fortnite: New exploit allows players to launch decoys using launchpad (SypherPK video)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has already introduced quite a few cosmetics, weapons and new LTMs. Further, certain older LTMs are returning with slight rule changes, and now it seems Fortnite is experimenting with new features that can be used with certain equipment.

One piece of equipment that is often considered unnecessary is the decoy grenade, which can mimic and duplicate your character. It can only damage henchmen, even though they can shoot other players as well. Decoys exist only for a limited period of time, and have less health than actual players.

And now, popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK has posted a video in which he shows an all-new way of using ‘Decoy Grenades’ to trick opponents.

Fortnite: Players can now launch decoys using launchpad

The video has been posted on the ‘More SypherPK’ YouTube channel. SypherPK starts out by telling his viewers that the trick is relatively easy to pull off, and then sets off on a hunt for decoy grenades on the Fortnite map.

He lands on a player’s forehead, after commenting that he always sees ‘decoys’ near the Agency. However, he finds some for himself near the Catty Corner. Once armed, he comments to his viewers that he is going to ‘show them some magic’.

He further explains that he doesn’t quite remember the name of the original Fortnite player who discovered this trick, although it was Martoz who made it popular. You can see the video by clicking here.

He then goes on to explain the trick itself. When the decoy grenade is thrown on a launchpad, it is hurled upwards and pulls out the glider. Players and opponents in the area are bound to think that it is the real player who has launched up into the sky, and will be distracted, while you actually attack!

The first time he tries it in the video, the trick does not really work because the opponent was more interested in running away from SypherPK. The second time, however, his opponent looks up and starts shooting the decoy, although SypherPK lets him go and launches to another location.

The third time too, he is able to fool an opponent, after which he kills a couple more people and gets the Victory Royale. In the end, he shows the trick from the opponent’s perspective via the replay, and users can see how convincing the decoy actually looks from the ground.

You can watch the entire video below: