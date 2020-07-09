Fortnite: New 'Shadow' bundle rumoured to hit the store soon

Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 3 has seen innumerable new skins and other equipment.

Two days ago, data miners released information about two new skins; here is everything you need to know.

Credit: twitter.com

Fortnite’s chapter 2 Season 3 is now in full swing, with new skins, cars and map changes to look forward to. The game hasn’t been this happening for a long time, and news about further updates and features seem to be breaking out on an everyday basis.

With eagerly anticipated cosmetics such as the Captain America and Aquaman skins already introduced in the game, information about further releases was leaked out two days ago.

In furtherance of the recent trend of data miners leaking skins, sometimes weeks in advance, the CyberDom Twitter account that habitually posts Fortnite related news and leaks, posted the following tweet on 7th July:

Expect these 2 skins in the shop very soon!



1st Image: Nite Gunner, Desc: The future looks nite.



2nd Image: Shadow Archetype, Desc: Engineered in the shadows for combat performance. pic.twitter.com/5WS9Dqpg9U — CYBER DOM • FN News & Leaks (@CyberDomFNBR) July 7, 2020

The two new Fortnite skins

Nite Gunner skin

The Nite gunner skin is a Shadow series outfit from the Lightning and Thunderstorm set. The character sports a full black outfit with leather armor and tight pants. While the existence of the skin can be confirmed, the date of its release hasn’t yet been leaked.

Credit: progameguides.com

The item should be in the shop within a week or two, as the skin is fully modeled and is part of the game’s files.

Advertisement

Of late, new skins have been well received by the fan-base, and the Nite Gunner skin looks set to continue that trend. The official tagline? “The future looks nite.”

Credit: wallpapercave.com

Shadow Archetype skin

The shadow version of the Archetype skin will also be coming to the game in the next few weeks. The original Archetype skin was last seen in the Shop in November 2019, and was available for 1500 V-bucks.

Credit: progameguides.com

The official description Fortnite has given to the skin is “Engineered in the shadows for combat performance.” It is to be noted that the original character’s tagline was “Engineered for combat performances.” Further, while no confirmation about the date is forthcoming, the skin can be expected to hit the market in the next few weeks.

Credit: hdwallsource.com

Regardless, Fortnite has seen a steady stream of new features and cosmetics over the past few weeks, and it appears that the same is going to continue for quite some time to come!

Further, this is happening at just the right time. Fortnite has seen a stagnation of sorts with respect to its user base over the past few year, and the new equipment will go a long way in reigniting the spark!