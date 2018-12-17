Fortnite News: Epic Games are looking into reports that players are still using the vaulted Infinity Blade

Infinity Blade

Epic Games vaulted the overpowered Mythic item Infinity Blade as it was proven that the item was overpowered. Any item that breaks the balance of the game is considered overpowered. However, opinion often varies when it comes to online multiplayer games. But Infinity Blade was considered overpowered even by Epic Games as they took Tweeter to explain the matter to the community.

What really happened...

Epic games accepted the fact they rolled out the Mythic Item too early, they rolled it out overpowered and without any counter which makes the item unstoppable in many ways. The announced that the item will be vaulted by Epic Games and they will re-evaluate the Mythic Items before releasing them again.

Epic Games wanted to create an item that will be a risk to carry but fun to use. Apparently, they did not evaluate the item properly and did not measure the amount of destruction the item can cause, having no counter made it unstoppable and overpowered. As a result, players started to focus less on the game and more on finding the item which also broke the balance of the game. After realizing what they have done, they quickly announced and vaulted the item for now.

Current Situation

The players were reporting that many players are still using the vaulted item – Infinity Blade. Players are abusing some kind of glitch/bug to get the item and still using it. As a result, the players with the blade are ruining many games. The community complained about the bug on Reddit and on other platforms.

Recently Epic Games replied to the complains and confirmed they are looking into the matter and as soon as possible they will fix the bug and stop players from abusing the bug for their own profit. Epic Games community coordinator Sean Hamilton addressed the situation on Reddit as he said,

“Thanks for the ping, we're looking into this now.

Update: We're now aware that there is a very small chance that the Infinity Blade can spawn in some matches. We are already working on a fix for this which will ensure it won't appear in any matches. This will be in tomorrows v7.10 client update. Thanks so much for the heads up!”

Hopefully, they will manage to fix the bug soon so players can’t ruin any more games abusing the bug.

Advertisement