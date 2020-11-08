Fortnite: Ninja explains how Epic Games lost out on over $100 million

Tyler Ninja Blevins recently revealed how Epic Games could have made over $100 million if it had capitalized on the popularity of his Fortnite Icon Series skin.

Ninja was the first content creator to get a Fortnite skin, which became an instant hit with fans globally.

Right from his bandana to his spiky blue hair, the skin was a spitting image of the 29-year old gamer, who is globally known as the poster boy of Fortnite Battle Royale.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

Like most exclusive cosmetics in the item shop, Ninja's Fortnite skin was available for a limited period before being pulled from the store.

However, much to the delight of fans, it did return to the Fortnite shop back in May:

The moves of a true ninja.



The Ninja Bundle is back in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/KkCuiUSBUd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 22, 2020

Since then, fans have been actively petitioning for the skin to return to the game. Ninja believes that it is due to this reluctance by Epic to capitalize on bestselling skins that they ended up losing around $100 million in the bargain.

The Fortnite Ninja skin: A chance missed?

During a recent Fortnite stream with fellow streamer Lachlan, the duo discussed the latter's gorgeous new Fortnite Icon Series skin, which was recently introduced.

Lachlan becomes the third prominent Fortnite creator, after Ninja and Loserfruit, to get his Fortnite skin, which has already become a hit with the masses:

Lachlan x @FortniteGame Icon Series⚡



Available in the Fortnite item shop November 12th 7pm EST



Use Code Lachy #Ad pic.twitter.com/EhQO4s5b0h — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) November 3, 2020

The Fortnite Icon Series has become a major hit with fans, and it is due to their immense popularity that the global audience would like to see these skins become a mainstay in the game.

This point was brought up by Ninja, who spoke about the popularity of his skin and whether there are any chances of his skin making a comeback:

"So I reached out to Epic like six months ago and was getting nothing but donations and messages, like dude, bro, Ninja skin; no idea if you guys have any intention or whatever, and they were super receptive. We were able to bring it back once and hopefully we're able to do something again."

He also explained how Epic could have ended up making millions off his Fortnite skin if only they decided to capitalize on it a little earlier:

"I wanted a Ninja skin like three months into Fortnite being out and I'm like sitting here averaging like 100-plus thousand viewers everyday for almost like six months straight."

"They would have made like hundreds of millions of dollars off of that at that time. I don't see how they wouldn't have. I've been asking almost since the release of the game, but the actual conversations of it, like coming, was like a very long process. "

While Fortnite continues to transcend barriers both in terms of scale and content, we can only imagine how much more Epic could have ended up making if it decided to cash in on the Ninja craze a couple of months earlier.