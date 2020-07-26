Fortnite: Ninja and SypherPK are on the verge of quitting, and it's bad.

Fortnite Season 3 has been full of glitches and delays that have left the players in a state of agony. Many regular players are leaving the game due to lack of new content, and now popular YouTubers and streamers seem to be following in on the trend.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 got delayed for a long time. Naturally, players anticipated the next season to be 'worth the wait'. Although Fortnite Season 3 did a good job at refreshing the overall vibe of the game, players seemed to have gotten over it quickly.

To top it all off, the introduction of cars has also been delayed by at least a few weeks, leaving players around the globe disappointed.

Also read: Fortnite: Space ship crash site set to introduce new side quests and a major storyline twist

'Ninja' and 'SypherPK' are now showing signs of disinterest in Fortnite.

Ninja and SypherPK have been big names in both Fortnite's competitive and content creation. Of late, the duo has been slowly drifting away from the game.

SypherPK, who frequently does educational Fortnite commentary on his YouTube channel tweeted this out recently.

I've been thinking about this a ton but starting tomorrow my main focus on stream is going to be Warzone. I Will still play Fortnite to record daily Youtube content but during these few weeks while we wait for cars it's going to be pretty minimal.



Time to become a beast. 👹 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 25, 2020

He tweeted out saying that how he has given it 'a lot of thought', and will now play Fortnite only for the sake of gathering 'clips' for his videos.

The streamer asserted that his primary focus would be Call of Duty: Warzone till Epic Games drop the cars update for Fortnite.

Advertisement

Also read: Fortnite Week 6 Secret Challenge: 'Sculpted Coral Kingdom Border Monuments' Location and routes

On the other hand, Ninja, a popular professional Fortnite player and streamer recently came to YouTube for streaming Fortnite. His excursion on the platform was short-lived. Since the stream Ninja has only been uploading 'throwback' videos on his YouTube channel which clearly indicates his lack of interest in Fortnite.

The introduction of the cars in Fortnite Season 3 should bring back older players into the game and bring the hype back. However, as it currently stands, Fortnite is slowly declining with its audience playing the game less often than before.

Also read: 'You're either the best or fu** off': Lachlan explains why the Fortnite eSports scene is botched