Fortnite: Penny, the original constructor from Save the World, set to be available as a skin 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is nearing its end, with all eyes now on Chapter 2, Season 4 as Epic Games look to rectify persistent issues and hopefully deliver an upcoming cracker of a season.

With approximately two weeks to go until Season 3 finishes, Fortnite continues to tease exciting new skins, the most recent being that of 'the original constructor'.

According to data miner ShiinaBr, the original constructor is a reference to Penny from Fortnite: Save the World.

Penny from Save the World will be available as a skin in Battle Royale very soon!

In what makes for an interesting crossover with the game's Save the World mode, the presence of a new Penny skin would certainly be a welcome addition to Fortnite Battle Royale.

The Original Constructor, Penny in Fortnite Battle Royale

For a while, players have been noticing a new Fortnite prompt on screen which says 'the original constructor joins the battlefield'.

#Fortnite News Update: Coming Soon

"The original constructor joins the battlefield."

The constructor being referred to in the prompt is Penny, who belongs to the Constructor class in Save the World. If Penny does indeed feature in-game, it would reportedly mark the first instance of a Save the World skin featured in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Epic Games also posted the following picture on their website:

Penny, from Save the World (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Another data miner, FireMonkey confirmed the addition of Penny to the game as he offered clarification on the latest cryptic tweet posted on Fortnite's Twitter account:

Constructor Penny from STW will be coming to BR.



Constructor Penny from STW will be coming to BR. This is confirmed by the new in-game teaser which has the id "Penny Tease".

This was also confirmed by a fellow data miner, Mikey:

Penny from STW will be arriving to BR soon!



Penny from STW will be arriving to BR soon! The news update (teaser) has the following "13br-penny-teaser" in the URL!

FireMonkey went on to provide more insights into Penny's in-game appearance, with the following leaks:

Coming Soon | Penny Tease

The original constructor joins the battlefield.



HD Image URL: https://t.co/ihicepfiRm



Coming Soon | Penny Tease

The original constructor joins the battlefield.

Side Note: Penny might be apart of the "Constructor Crew" set added in v13.30

For those who don't play STW, this is what Penny looks like.

It is also believed that there will be two exclusive Save the World skins which will be added to Fortnite Battle Royale, the other being of fellow constructor- Kyle:

One side note regarding the Penny tease:



One side note regarding the Penny tease:

We MIGHT also see Kyle from STW coming to BR, the reason I say this is because 11 months ago BOTH Penny & Kyle got added as placeholder BR skins, and got removed/encrypted ~2 updates ago.

I had to dig far for this old tweet about the old STW outfits that were being tested almost a year ago.



I had to dig far for this old tweet about the old STW outfits that were being tested almost a year ago.

Here is how Penny [and potentially Kyle] should look when they release in BR.

The addition of a character like Penny from Save the World will surely serve as a major boost to the Fortnite item shop. It certainly remains to be seen how many characters from Save the World end up making the transition to Fortnite Battle Royale eventually.

For the time being players can look forward to the potential, exciting addition of Penny, the original constructor in Fortnite!

You can watch the video below, which give you a glimpse of how the Penny original constructor skin could look in-game: