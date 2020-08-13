Fortnite: Penny, the original constructor from Save the World, set to be available as a skin 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is nearing its end, with all eyes now on Chapter 2, Season 4 as Epic Games look to rectify persistent issues and hopefully deliver an upcoming cracker of a season.
With approximately two weeks to go until Season 3 finishes, Fortnite continues to tease exciting new skins, the most recent being that of 'the original constructor'.
According to data miner ShiinaBr, the original constructor is a reference to Penny from Fortnite: Save the World.
In what makes for an interesting crossover with the game's Save the World mode, the presence of a new Penny skin would certainly be a welcome addition to Fortnite Battle Royale.
The Original Constructor, Penny in Fortnite Battle Royale
For a while, players have been noticing a new Fortnite prompt on screen which says 'the original constructor joins the battlefield'.
The constructor being referred to in the prompt is Penny, who belongs to the Constructor class in Save the World. If Penny does indeed feature in-game, it would reportedly mark the first instance of a Save the World skin featured in Fortnite Battle Royale.
Epic Games also posted the following picture on their website:
Another data miner, FireMonkey confirmed the addition of Penny to the game as he offered clarification on the latest cryptic tweet posted on Fortnite's Twitter account:
This was also confirmed by a fellow data miner, Mikey:
FireMonkey went on to provide more insights into Penny's in-game appearance, with the following leaks:
It is also believed that there will be two exclusive Save the World skins which will be added to Fortnite Battle Royale, the other being of fellow constructor- Kyle:
The addition of a character like Penny from Save the World will surely serve as a major boost to the Fortnite item shop. It certainly remains to be seen how many characters from Save the World end up making the transition to Fortnite Battle Royale eventually.
For the time being players can look forward to the potential, exciting addition of Penny, the original constructor in Fortnite!
You can watch the video below, which give you a glimpse of how the Penny original constructor skin could look in-game:
