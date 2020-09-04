Recently, we talked about Fortnite professional Cody Conrod, who is better known as 'Clix.' He is a 17-year old pro who represents the NRG Fortnite team. He currently has around 2.1 million followers on Twitch, and a further 1.08 million subscribers on YouTube.

Around the end of July, we talked about how the Fortnite streamer and YouTuber got 'swatted' for the third time in his career. 'Swatting' refers to calling the authorities to report a fake crime and is a cognizable offense in many countries. Furthermore, people have been killed in such incidents, which makes it an extremely heinous act.

Regardless, recent months have been pretty profitable for the American. In this article, we look at how Clix has emerged as one of the highest-earning streamers of recent times.

Image Credits: Clix, Instagram

Fortnite pro Clix is making nearly $70,000 a month, surpasses Tfue on Twitch

In a video uploaded by The Fortnite Guy on YouTube, we see an in-depth analysis of how much Clix earns in a month. According to calculations, it appears as though the pro makes a total of around $70,000 a month, which only includes his earnings via Twitch subscribers.

According to Twitch Tracker, he ranks 18th on the list of subscribers across Twitch, with around 19,000 subscribers. Tfue follows him in the 23rd position, which is a surprise, considering he is considered the biggest Fortnite Twitch streamer of all time.

Regardless, Clix's earnings were estimated to be around $100,000, inclusive of the salary that he draws from NRG, in addition to his sponsorships.

Image Credits: EssentiallySports

However, as you can see in the video at the end of this article, another streamer called Ron_Plays_Games recently claimed that he makes around $300,000 every month. But The Fortnite Guy rebuked his claims and said that it simply wasn’t possible, considering that Ron has only around 48.3k followers on Twitch.

Advertisement

Regardless, one thing is for sure. Clix has quickly become one of the most profitable streamers, and his growth is sure to continue. You can watch the entire video below: