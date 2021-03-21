Fortnite pro 'Fresh' demonstrates a genius Season 6 strategy to win every game you play

Luminosity Gaming's Fortnite content creator Harley "Fresh" Fresh recently posted a video on his YouTube channel in which the professional player can be seen pulling off a genius strategy.

The introduction of the crafting method allows players to upgrade makeshift weapons into higher-tier weapons that can be absolutely lethal. As can be seen in Fresh's video, the player drops into a location where they can find a bunch of "mechanical parts" from cars and tractors.

The strategy displayed by Fresh requires the player to collect 12 mechanical parts for their use. Additionally, players will also need to find an NPC who offers weapon upgrades as well as around 150 gold bars to complete the upgrades. However, if players are able to pull off this strategy optimally, they will be able to earn more than double the amount of gold bars they spend.

Here's a complete rundown of the entire strategy as explained by Fresh in Fortntie Season 6.

Fresh's genius strategy in Fortnite Season 6

Before getting started with this strategy, it is extremely important that players know the exact location of the NPCs who offer weapon upgrades in Fortnite Season 6. The following map depicts all 6 NPCs who offer weapon upgrades along with their location in Fortnite Season 6.

NPCs in Fortnite Season 6 who offer weapon upgrades (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Apart from that, players can also look for Bunker Chests around the areas they land in to find additional high-rated weapons. Once the players have decided on the location where they wish to land in accordance with the Battle Bus' route, they can get started with Fresh's game-winning strategy.

As soon as the player lands on the ground, they are advised to start farming for mechanical parts by destroying nearby vehicles. Additionally, the player also needs to try and find makeshift weapons that can be upgraded from NPCs.

NPC Breakdown:



1. NPCs that offer Exotic, Legendary, and Epic Weapons.

2. NPCs that offer Weapon Upgrades.

3. NPCs that offer Prop Disguise.

4. NPCs that offer Animal bones, and Mechanical Parts for Crafting. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ToWPxb7etq — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 18, 2021

Once the player has found the necessary makeshift weapons that suit their play style, they need to head over to the weapons upgrade-offering NPC and upgrade the required makeshift weapons.

After the basic upgrade is done, players will be able to craft epic-rated weapons using their rare-rated weapons and the mechanical parts that they have farmed. This strategy allows players to have an entire epic-rated weapon loadout in Fortnite Season 6, thus presenting a massive advantage to the player.