Fortnite Pro 'NRG Zayt' accused of being a 'dictator', community reacts 

Williams "Zayt" Aubin is a popular professional player for NRG Esports, known mainly for his achievements in Fortnite.

He can be found streaming on Twitch, where he has 189K followers currently. Zayt shot into the limelight when he and his partner Saf, placed 4th in the Duos event at the inaugural Fortnite World Cup.

Since then, Zayt has been regarded as one of the top players in the game and also currently oversees the Discord for the North American (East) division.

However, players have begun to accuse the Fortnite pro of being a 'dictator', and this has opened up a whole Pandora's box related to the selection process and the phenomenon of lobbies in professional esports.

Zayt took to Twitter to take cognizance of this accusation and appeared baffled at the tag:

How am I being accused? Its my role? im confused rn https://t.co/FFlE24P2GT pic.twitter.com/uHBMf5XMh2 — NRG Zayt (@zayt) August 31, 2020

A video released by The Fortnite Guy on YouTube addressed these very allegations, about Zayt being a dictator.

Zayt: Fortnite pro/dictator?

In the video, The Fortnite Guy traces the accusations to a Reddit thread titled 'Dictator Zayt back at it again'. The thread was created in response to a tweet by a pro player, Bully, who did not receive an invite to Elite, despite performing well.

Elite operates as a kind of practice Discord, where the best Fortnite pros on the NAE servers play. Zayt is in charge of the channel and had previously clashed with Tfue in an infamous spat, earlier this year.

Check out Bully's tweet below, where it is revealed that pro players Zayt, Stretch and Fortnite World Champion, Bugha, apparently blocked him:

Little upset to say the least. Grinded a whole 8 months and actually did very well improved in every aspect and still didn’t get invited to elite because they don’t like me. pic.twitter.com/nQfJjpQpp7 — Bully (@Bullywyd) August 30, 2020

This tweet ended up opening a can of worms, as a flood of reactions and comments followed next.

While a large section of the users were quick to label Zayt a dictator, another section extended their support to him and rubbished such claims.

Check out some of the reactions on the Reddit thread:

Certain revelations have also surfaced, which point towards Bully not being as innocent as he claims, as there are always two sides to a story:

Irrespective of what the truth of the matter is, the dictator allegations against Zayt incited a wide range of responses from the Twitter community:

Blows my mind how people think that Zayt is a bad/bias person and shouldnt run Elite. There is a reason why NAE is the only region with top 100 player custom practice every day, it is because of Zayt — BBG Calc (@yungcalc) August 30, 2020

All the 0 IQs on reddit think that an Org should run pro cord, but we tried that in 2018 and it didnt work. Reddit and non pros need to stfu when they talk about shit like top tier practice — BBG Calc (@yungcalc) August 30, 2020

People who have absolutely no stake in high level practice criticizing how high level private practice runs.



Fact is, top players are always going to do what the top players want, and that includes playing with who they want to play with. — Ballatw (@Ballatw) August 30, 2020

Nobody except Zayt has ever stepped up and dealt with this for as long as he has.



Very few people have the drive to help. If they do, it lasts a week.



There's a lot of BS that comes with the territory, but he gets done what he needs to be done for HIM to get adequate prac. https://t.co/A7vEeruRsk — Ballatw (@Ballatw) July 3, 2020

Unbelievable @zayt didn’t invite me to elite like so what I don’t have earnings and I fuck up practice, this dude is so bias man unbelievable dictator, hope you get a papercut — Bolice (@Bolicee12) August 30, 2020

Thats the point, if zayt doesnt like u dont play thats the only flaw in zayt being a dictator — David (@itsdavidfnbr) August 30, 2020

A few pro players decided to lighten up the entire situation, with the following takes:

All hail Zayt, our dictator pic.twitter.com/9ZSYVuMSp6 — NRG Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) August 30, 2020

Dictator Zayt back at it again. — Chap (@LiquidChap) August 30, 2020

zayt is my dictator — Liquid Stretch (@Stretched) August 30, 2020

While criticism often constitutes an indispensable part of being an online personality, the recent allegations against Zayt seem to have indeed incensed the Reddit community, at large.

