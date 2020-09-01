Fortnite Pro 'NRG Zayt' accused of being a 'dictator', community reacts 

Williams "Zayt" Aubin is a popular professional player for NRG Esports, known mainly for his achievements in Fortnite.
He can be found streaming on Twitch, where he has 189K followers currently. Zayt shot into the limelight when he and his partner Saf, placed 4th in the Duos event at the inaugural Fortnite World Cup.
Since then, Zayt has been regarded as one of the top players in the game and also currently oversees the Discord for the North American (East) division.
However, players have begun to accuse the Fortnite pro of being a 'dictator', and this has opened up a whole Pandora's box related to the selection process and the phenomenon of lobbies in professional esports.
Zayt took to Twitter to take cognizance of this accusation and appeared baffled at the tag:
A video released by The Fortnite Guy on YouTube addressed these very allegations, about Zayt being a dictator.
Also Read: Fortnite: Ronaldo signs for NRG.
Zayt: Fortnite pro/dictator?
In the video, The Fortnite Guy traces the accusations to a Reddit thread titled 'Dictator Zayt back at it again'. The thread was created in response to a tweet by a pro player, Bully, who did not receive an invite to Elite, despite performing well.
Elite operates as a kind of practice Discord, where the best Fortnite pros on the NAE servers play. Zayt is in charge of the channel and had previously clashed with Tfue in an infamous spat, earlier this year.
Check out Bully's tweet below, where it is revealed that pro players Zayt, Stretch and Fortnite World Champion, Bugha, apparently blocked him:
This tweet ended up opening a can of worms, as a flood of reactions and comments followed next.
While a large section of the users were quick to label Zayt a dictator, another section extended their support to him and rubbished such claims.
Check out some of the reactions on the Reddit thread:
Certain revelations have also surfaced, which point towards Bully not being as innocent as he claims, as there are always two sides to a story:
Irrespective of what the truth of the matter is, the dictator allegations against Zayt incited a wide range of responses from the Twitter community:
A few pro players decided to lighten up the entire situation, with the following takes:
While criticism often constitutes an indispensable part of being an online personality, the recent allegations against Zayt seem to have indeed incensed the Reddit community, at large.
Also Read: Meet Clix, the highest-earning Fortnite pro of 2020
Published 01 Sep 2020, 17:08 IST