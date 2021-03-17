Fortnite pro shows unreal controller aim-assist buff after Season 6 update

Fortnite Season 6 players can rewatch some of Scope's most recent streams, thanks to a video provided by Fortnite Moments via YouTube.

These moments highlight quick, smooth kills that take Scoped all the way to that #1 Victory Royale spot.

Fortnite Season 6 buffed aim assist showcased

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is in full motion as players across the world have now had the chance to log in and witness everything this update has to offer.

Many players are happy to see that some pre-Season launch wishes like buffed linear aim assist have been granted.

New Season Wants



-Complete Map Change

-Balanced Mythic Weapons

-OGS Back

-Green/Blue Pump, no bailout weapons

-Movement like Rifts, Launchpads, ANYTHING

-Slight buffed aim assist to linear, especially long range

-Remove glitches with performance mode — DelusionalDave (@DaveForOA) March 15, 2021

The highlighted video starts with Scoped dropping in at the top of the center Spire of the Fortnite Season 6 map. The Fortnite professional immediately takes out five opponents.

Among the five kills is a Spire Assassin, already notorious within the Fortnite community as an aggressive NPC that offers quite the fight.

One Spire Guardian and 3 Spire Assassin screenshots! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/A6TEbzC0CJ — The Primalorian (@AmbanRifleMando) March 17, 2021

The discussion around linear aim assist available for players utilizing controllers versus PC gamers who utilize a mouse and keyboard is ongoing. Illustrated in the tweet below is the difference:

Controller (left) vs. MKB (right) recoil comparison pic.twitter.com/m5mIZlOFPZ — RESPRiT (@GGnoRESPRiT) September 25, 2019

The lefthand side of the video shows the stillness granted to a player using a controller instead of a mouse and keyboard, as seen on the right.

The key difference is spotted in the stillness of the background which can be hard to appreciate during an actual match as a stream viewer.

With the recent release of Fortnite Season 6, players are already noticing even more of a difference in gameplay depending on their method of gaming.

Long range aim assist definitely got a buff — Enadra (@EnadraFN) March 17, 2021

The debate surrounding whether aim assist is a fair advantage or disadvantage for controller players is popular among Fortnite players.

Some gamers suggest it is an unfair disadvantage to have different game mechanics simply based on which system you use. Others have simply accepted their fate.

Yes that how it works. The aim assist is still super strong you're just better off playing from console — Harry Kehoe (@BossPlayerOG) March 17, 2021

Pro player Scoped, however, is simply enjoying reaping the rewards of his skill combined with this buff.

Close-Up Kill {Image via Fortnite Moments}

Fortnite Moments follows Scoped as he interacts with opponents up close as well as far away, taking them out with ease.

While the aim assist buff that seems to be present in Fortnite Season 6 is no doubt helping the professional gamer achieve a flawless victory, Scoped is also equipped with plenty of his own skills.

Fortnite Season 6 offers many new features such as new map locations, NPCs, weapons and more. The most controversial update to the game, though, just might be the buffed aim assist now available.