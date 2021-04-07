Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend rewards you for bringing 3 friends back to the game

Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend is back!

With the recent launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, here's an excellent opportunity for players to invite friends back into the game and show them the ropes on the Primal island.

With Raptors running wild, mysterious Guardian Tower assassins on the prowl, The Foundation trapped within the Zero Point, and bows replacing snipers, this season is the perfect chance to squad up with old Fortnite buddies and play once again.

Reboot a Friend is back! Have friends that haven’t dropped onto the Island in a while?



Invite them back and play together to earn in-game rewards.



More Info: https://t.co/vLMX08mSdV pic.twitter.com/xscSEL1rRx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 6, 2021

Between April 6th and April 26th, players can partake in the Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend event by inviting and playing with friends who haven't played in 30 days or more.

Here's how to participate and win amazing rewards from this Fortnite event.

How to participate in the Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend event

To participate in the event, players must head to the Reboot a Friend website. Once there, the three eligible friends that the player wants to reboot will have to be selected. Now, all that's left to do is jump into Fortnite and play with this squad.

Select up to three friends to start the Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend event (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

Advertisement

Gamers can earn 100 bonus points for playing the first game with a rebooted friend and a further ten points for every round played.

For those who may not be social, fear not! The event is open to everyone. Players can still partake in the event and earn amazing rewards by inviting others from their friends list and playing the game.

Speaking of rewards, there are some fantastic prizes that players can win as they obtain points from playing with their Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend squad.

How to win a reward in the Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend event?

As players keep earning points by playing, different rewards will get unlocked. Here's the list of prizes that they can unlock as they collect points.

Reboot a Friend Spray - 100 points to unlock

Heartbeat Wrap - 200 points to unlock

Toxic Flash Glider - 300 points to unlock

Plasma Carrot Pickaxe - 400 points to unlock

Advertisement

Rewards to be earned from the Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend event (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

One Twitter user even discovered an efficient and quick way to unlock these rewards via Party Royale matches.

Let me make this more clean, you have to do this with the account that was rebooted! Also once you both load in the party royale, you can both leave. — Bacon (@ItzBake) April 6, 2021

Also read: What to expect from the upcoming Fortnite update 16.20