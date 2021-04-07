Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend rewards you for bringing 3 friends back to the game

Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend is back!
With the recent launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, here's an excellent opportunity for players to invite friends back into the game and show them the ropes on the Primal island.
With Raptors running wild, mysterious Guardian Tower assassins on the prowl, The Foundation trapped within the Zero Point, and bows replacing snipers, this season is the perfect chance to squad up with old Fortnite buddies and play once again.
Between April 6th and April 26th, players can partake in the Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend event by inviting and playing with friends who haven't played in 30 days or more.
Here's how to participate and win amazing rewards from this Fortnite event.
How to participate in the Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend event
To participate in the event, players must head to the Reboot a Friend website. Once there, the three eligible friends that the player wants to reboot will have to be selected. Now, all that's left to do is jump into Fortnite and play with this squad.
Gamers can earn 100 bonus points for playing the first game with a rebooted friend and a further ten points for every round played.
For those who may not be social, fear not! The event is open to everyone. Players can still partake in the event and earn amazing rewards by inviting others from their friends list and playing the game.
Speaking of rewards, there are some fantastic prizes that players can win as they obtain points from playing with their Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend squad.
How to win a reward in the Fortnite Reboot-A-Friend event?
As players keep earning points by playing, different rewards will get unlocked. Here's the list of prizes that they can unlock as they collect points.
- Reboot a Friend Spray - 100 points to unlock
- Heartbeat Wrap - 200 points to unlock
- Toxic Flash Glider - 300 points to unlock
- Plasma Carrot Pickaxe - 400 points to unlock
One Twitter user even discovered an efficient and quick way to unlock these rewards via Party Royale matches.
Also read: What to expect from the upcoming Fortnite update 16.20