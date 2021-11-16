Fortnite's Chapter 3 map concept shows the Island's aftermath following the Cube wars

As Fortnite's Chapter 2 and Season 8 barrels towards the primary conflict, several leaks that depict Chapter 3's appearance are giving players hints at the events surrounding the Cubes.

As many have figured out by now, the Cubes have taken over the Island, and there's been some pretty heavy action by those who oppose their occupation.

Images of Chapter 3's map are circulating across social media, mainly Twitter, and a general idea of what the Island will look like is starting to raise questions. These questions deal with the biomes, the different terrain layouts, and, most importantly, how the Cubes will affect the map.

The Cube wars in Fortnite shapes Chapter 3's map and reveals major factors of Season 8's story

Almost every winter, Fortnite has implemented some sort of seasonal biome to pair with the holidays. Furthermore, the Fire and Ice concept map that's slowly being confirmed for Chapter 3's layout provides a glimpse at how the snowy biome will consume the bottom right portion of the map.

funniicat @funniicat @ODDESSII



Ice and fire prevail on the Island after an anomaly with the Golden Cube took place.



❄️ Visit the thread below to learn more about the storyline, map changes, and new items! 🔥 FORTNITE: FROSTBURN (Concept) | @funniicat Ice and fire prevail on the Island after an anomaly with the Golden Cube took place.❄️ Visit the thread below to learn more about the storyline, map changes, and new items! 🔥 FORTNITE: FROSTBURN (Concept) | @funniicat & @ODDESSIIIce and fire prevail on the Island after an anomaly with the Golden Cube took place.❄️ Visit the thread below to learn more about the storyline, map changes, and new items! 🔥 https://t.co/rpO0mvGhQX

In the top left section, where Coral Castle currently sits, a massive lava zone spreads from Pleasant Park down to Boney Burbs. While this concept map was made by a Fortnite creator, the aftermath of the Cube wars happening in Season 8 of Chapter 2 can be seen between the lines.

The Convergance, or Cube Town, remains at the center of the map, but looks a little lackluster from its current state. Since there's a massive lava zone right above, it's safe to say that the energy dispersed from the Cubes during the skirmish in Season 8 likely caused such a change.

In Chapter 2 Season 7, the mothership that crashed into the Island warped the terrain with debris and blast zones all over, so something similar as a result of the Cube wars isn't hard to imagine.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



He told us to look at the Chapter 2 Trailers, cause something in them might be a first look at what is on the Chapter 3 Map



In the Season 6 Trailer, a Planet can be seen 👀 In his latest video, @SypherPK gave us yet another hint on Chapter 3 and what the Flipside potentially isHe told us to look at the Chapter 2 Trailers, cause something in them might be a first look at what is on the Chapter 3 MapIn the Season 6 Trailer, a Planet can be seen 👀 In his latest video, @SypherPK gave us yet another hint on Chapter 3 and what the Flipside potentially isHe told us to look at the Chapter 2 Trailers, cause something in them might be a first look at what is on the Chapter 3 MapIn the Season 6 Trailer, a Planet can be seen 👀 https://t.co/vwMunqb2Nr

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apparently, multiple things from Chapter 2's trailer videos are giving hints as to what Chapter 3 will look like. Pay attention to the Cubes' interactions across the Island to see what changes will happen.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul