Fortnite Season 4: Deal damage to opponents using Mjolnir as Thor - Challenge guide

Marvel Comics' God of Thunder has moved to the forefront of Fortnite lore. In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, Thor has called on other heroes to help him save all reality from the eater of worlds, Galactus. Thor and others such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Storm, Doctor Doom, and more have entered the game as skins.

Locations and powers all pertaining to the heroes have made their way to the island as well. As the new Fortnite Season began, similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor's trusty weapon fell from the sky, forming quite the crater. The Mjolnir hammer sits in the crater, awaiting he who is worthy to retrieve it.

How to deal damage with Mjolnir as Thor

Players will need to purchase the Battle Pass in order to achieve the Thor skin and reach at least level 8.

Once that has been done, equip the skin and hop on the Battle Bus. The crater is quite visible when dropping onto the island. Salty Springs is to the north of the crater while Weeping Woods is to the South.

(Image Credit: Fortnite Insider)

From there, it's rather simple. Players donning the Thor skin can pick up the Mjolnir and prove that they are worthy. That adds the Mjolnir to the player's locker as a harvesting tool. It only works on the Thor skin, as any other skin will show the Mjolnir as the default harvesting pickaxe.

Equip the Mjolnir harvesting tool and go on the hunt. A total of 100 damage needs to be dealt to opponents.

This can work on live opponents or NPC opponents such as the Stark Robots at the Quinjet locations. The best bet may be to swing away after an opponent has been downed, to ensure the damage can be done interrupted.