Fortnite: Where is the Mountaintop Ruins location, special Thor emote

Fortnite Season 4 has unleashed some massive changes into the game. With many players now taking on the appearance of your favorite heroes, and villains, the Fortnite island has become awash in Marvel characters, some with their own interactive stories to tell. If you’re interested in playing as Thor, Marvel’s own God of Thunder, then you’ll want to get to the Mountaintop Ruins.

Practically identical. (Thor's Fight with the Giants by Mårten Eskil Winge, 1872)

Fortnite island stories

(Image Credit: Millenium)

Fortnite Season 4 has introduced a whole slew of Marvel characters, some of them with their own unique backgrounds, challenges, and unlocks. These challenges often play into some aspect of the character, allowing players to learn small details about whoever they choose to play as.

Mountaintop Ruins location

Emote as Thor at Mountain Top Ruins Location - Fortnite Thor "Awakening ... https://t.co/iZqdevNtEY #fortnite#FortniteSeason4 — Jerry Eh (@EhJerry) August 28, 2020

The Mountaintop Ruins location is needed for players attempting to unlock Thor’s special emote. It’s located on a snow capped mountain peak just south of Misty Meadows, somewhere easily accessible by battle-bus drop.

Advertisement

Players who make their way to the top will find a ring of stones etched with runes on them. If you are playing with the Thor skin, all you need to do is move to the center of the arranged stones and emote to cause a bolt of lightning to descend from the sky to strike Thor’s mighty hammer, Mjolnir.

This simple challenge, once completed, will reward you with Thor’s awakening emote to use whenever you want.

How does Thor’s awakening emote work?

Thank you to whoever didn't shoot me and let me get that Thor challenge at the top of that mountain. You the real hero. #fortnite #FortniteSeason4 — 🦊 (@CynicFox) August 27, 2020

Thor, in the Marvel universe, is the God of Thunder and son of the Allfather, Odin. Thor’s stories often revolve around him having to prove himself worthy in some manner, either to his father, his hammer, his friends, and so on.

Depending on the specific scenario, Thor is usually either cursed to walk the Earth (Midgard) in the form of a human, stripped of his powers and forced to learn humility, or he is tasked with accomplishing some legendary martial feat, such as eliminating all of the frost giants.

Regardless of the task, once Thor proves himself worthy, he is usually rewarded with control over lightning, thus allowing him to call down bolts at will using this special Fortnite emote.

Thematically, making players complete a challenge that involves scaling a mountain and paying homage to a series of runes makes perfect sense for Thor, and is actually one of the better uses of the Fortnite Marvel crossover.