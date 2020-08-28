Fortnite Season 4: How to unlock Mystique through Awakening Challenges

Mystique, real name Raven Darkhölme, is one of the two villains featured on the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass. The Shapeshifter's base outfit is fairly well-designed, with an all-white ensemble paired against her blue skin and cherry red hair. However, there is a way to make Mystique even cooler.

The base skin for the villain is unlocked at tier 80 but her evolved form can be unlocked at tier 86. Through three Awakening Challenges, you can fully unlock this new style, which allows her to transform into the cosmetic loadout of an enemy you just eliminated. Here's how to complete Mystique's Awakening Challenges.

Mystique's Awakening Challenges

There are a couple of important aspects to make a note of before you embark on this challenge quest. First, make sure you're wearing the base Mystique skin while completing the challenges. Next, complete the challenges in the order they appear or else you won't receive progress.

Challenge #1 - Use a phone booth

This is a fairly simple task at its core, as simply using a phone booth in Fortnite is nothing out of the ordinary. However, they are scattered around the map, so finding one is a tad difficult unless you know where to look. Luckily, we know there are at least three at Doom's Domain, so we suggest heading there.

Challenge #2 - Deal damage with different rarity pistols

This is one of the few Awakening Challenges that doesn't feature a surefire strategy. You just need to keep looking in chests and in buildings until you find pistols of different rarities. This challenge is entirely luck-based.

Challenge #3 - Emote after eliminating an enemy

The hardest part of this last task is eliminating an opponent. Some players struggle with this as it is but then getting an opportunity to emote after the kill could take a few tries. However, for most of the Fortnite player base, this shouldn't be very time-consuming.

After you've completed every challenge in order, you'll earn Mystique's power to transform into an eliminated enemy's cosmetic loadout. This can be used in a variety of ways so take advantage of it!