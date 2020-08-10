With Fortnite Season 4 approaching rapidly, fans are starting to ponder what the new installment could introduce. We've already heard several leaks that lead us to believe Epic Games is planning a big overhaul. One of the biggest leaks we've seen is that Marvel hero Thor will be entering the game in some capacity. We even saw the "Fat Thor" skin being released in Fortnite.

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 7, 2020

While nothing is confirmed, it does appear that the hammer-wielding superhero will make an appearance in Season 4. Perhaps Thor could be the secret Battle Pass skin like Deadpool and Aquaman in recent seasons.

However, the Thor/Fortnite storyline leaves us with a lingering question:

Where does the leaked Hightower event fit into all of this?

The Fortnite Season 4 events

As of right now, the Hightower event is in its early stages. Data-miners have been able to uncover some images and lines of code that hint at it arriving sometime later in Season 3. Of course, many are presuming the event will roll over into Season 4.

The data-miners were able to discover some interesting images, however. One of them is a strange symbol that looks to be imprinted on the ground, as FortTory shows us.

this is how the ''6'' craters will look like in-game.



— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 5, 2020

Though we're not entirely sure what these symbols mean, some sharp-eyed players have made a connection to the Marvel universe. In the Thor franchise, there's a device called the Bifrost that allows the Asgardians to travel to any one of the nine realms in the universe. When an Asgardian is transported to another realm, the Bifrost leaves a symbol on the ground where the transported lands.

While we don't have any confirmation, the symbol does look a lot like the ones that FortTory showed us. This by itself doesn't mean much but with the recent Fat Thor skin and other leaks regarding the hero, the pieces start to come together.

We still don't know what Season 4 will bring to Fortnite but it's a good bet that Thor will be involved somehow. Perhaps the craters on the map will be where Thor and his friends arrive at the start of Season 4. This could create a new POI, which is rumored to be called "The Crater", and create Rifts in the sky.

Hopefully, more information becomes known within the coming days and weeks. If not, we'll have to sit back and be patient until Season 4 of Fortnite is debuted.