Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has seen a plethora of Marvel superheroes making their way into the Fortnite island. This includes popular names such as Iron-Man, Thor and Wolverine. Out of these, only some Marvel characters have been added as location bosses.

This includes Doctor Doom, who spawns at Doom’s Domain - the POI which was previously known as Pleasant Park. Further, we have Iron-Man at Stark industries, with two mythic abilities of his own. The third and final character who has been given his own location, is Wolverine - perhaps the most popular X-Men character who has entered Fortnite island.

Defeating and eliminating Wolverine gives players access to Wolverine Claws - another mythic weapon that has been added recently. However, doing so can prove quite tricky. This is because like in the comics and movies, Wolverine has the famed regenerative ability that allows him to repair damage. This is in addition to his already high health and shield points in Fortnite.

Wolverine is one of the many Marvel characters to feature in Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4: How much health does Wolverine have in the game?

As already mentioned, Wolverine has regenerative abilities that allow him to repair damage that is dealt. This is one of his most iconic abilities in the comics as well. Further, unlike the other two Marvel bosses who are found in particular areas of their relevant POIs, Wolverine behaves differently.

Weeping Woods, as a location, is spread across coordinates C5, C6, D5 and D6. He can be found anywhere in the area, and often wanders towards the south of Weeping Woods. Various players have reportedly run into Wolverine towards the north of Slurpy Swamp as well.

Fortnite's Wolverine has regenerative abilities like in the comics!

According to multiple sources, such as RepublicWorld, Wolverine has a total health and shield points of 1000. Furthermore, he is extremely lethal in close combat, which only seems logical. He is ridiculously fast, and has a lunge ability that allows him to close distances rather quickly. Maintaining distance is hence highly recommended.

Finally, Wolverine is extremely quick, has lethal close combat skills and breaks down structures rapidly. Hence, fighting him from a distance, or if possible from a height would be the way to go. For further help on the matter, you can look at the video below.