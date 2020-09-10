Fortnite Season 4: New mythic weapons – Iron Man Gauntlet & Unibeam, Venom's Smash and Grab and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has given the players a plethora of new content for them to try out. There are new POIs, Mythic weapons, skins and other cosmetics, that have literally taken the game by storm.

It now seems as if finally Fortnite developers have listened to fans who had been complaining about the lack of 'consistent updates' and new content. This season has been very different from some of the previous ones, and seems to have re-ignited interest of the majority of the players in the game.

Today, via Fortnite Patch 14.10, three new exciting Mythic weapons were added to the game. On top of that, various leakers have already confirmed that we will get several other Mythic weapons in the next few weeks. This includes Mythic abilities related to Venom, Wolverine, and Storm.

Fortnite Season 4: New Mythic Weapons – Ironman Gauntlet & Unibeam, Venom's Smash and Grab and more

As already mentioned, three new Mythic weapons have been added to the game. These include Iron Man's Unibeam and Energy Gauntlets, apart from Thor's Mjolnir strike. While Iron Man's Mythic abilities can be found at the same location, Fortnite players will have to work a bit harder for Thor's Mjolnir strike.

Iron Man's Energy gauntlets and Uni-beam

As you might have known, Tony Stark is now a Fortnite boss with his own POI called the 'Stark Industries'. The POI has quite a few Easter eggs, including Tony Stark's Mark 51 car. Tony himself can be pretty challenging to eliminate, which is required for you to gain the Energy gauntlets and Uni-Beam.

Initial reactions suggest that both the weapons are massively overpowered, especially the Uni-Beam, which throws a straight yellow beam from Iron Man's chest. For further help and to know the exact location of the weapons, watch the video below

Thor's Mjolnir Strike

Thor's Mjolnir strike makes use of his famous hammer and summons a devastating bolt of lightning from the sky. The use of the weapon leaves behind a 'rift-like' shape above the character, and is probably the most enjoyable to use, until now.

Thor's Mjolnir Strike Mythic weapon can be found near one of the many Quinjet Patrol Jet sites that are scattered around the map. For further information regarding the location and the use of the weapon, you can watch the video below.