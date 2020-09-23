Fortnite Season 4: Top 3 back blings that aren't used as much

If there was one thing that Fortnite does right consistently, its that they offer a wide array of amazing cosmetic items for players to purchase to use within the Battle Royale game. There have been thousands of different items till this point in Season 4. Some items are extremely rare, some are seen in everyone's inventory, but all of them are just plain neat.

When it comes to back blings, Fortnite players tend to mix and match them with other skin items. There are some, as of Season 4, that just don't appear as often as they used to. Players have either moved on to newer back bling releases, or they are newer players who just never had the chance to get a hold of the older ones.

Fortnite back blings that aren't used as much

#3 – Pool Party

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Pool Party is the back bling associated with Fortnite's Sun Strider skin set. It was a part of the Battle Pass in Season 5. With summer having just ended, it is downright surprising that this back bling, and even other items of the skin set, did not reappear. Summertime would have been the perfect opportunity for this pool toy and its lifeguard themed skin set to be brought back. But alas, no one opted for some summer nostalgia.

#2 – Hatchling

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Advertisement

Hatchling is one of the original beloved legendary back blings in Fortnite. It is a part of the Dino Guard set that released in April of 2018. The Tricera Ops outfit is modeled off of Fortnite character - Ramirez, and the Hatchling back bling is bundled with it. The cute triceratops baby sticking out of an egg is delightful to look at. It is a shame that not many players leave the Battle Bus with this on their backs anymore.

#1 – Lil' Kev

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Lil' Kev may be Fortnite's most tragic story when it comes to unused items. Lil' Kev is a piece of the giant CUBE, which fans referred to as Kevin. Fortnite immediately tried to play on this, adding the 'Lil Kev back bling when the CUBE event took place in Season 6. This was one of the most anticipated cosmetics in the game. It was just dear to everyone's heart. Now, all the way in Fortnite's Season 4 of Chapter 2, Lil' Kev is long forgotten.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others.