Top 5 back blings in Fortnite as of 2020

One of the best things about Fortnite is the customization. It's the main way that the game makes its money. There are so many skins to choose from. On top of that, players can also choose from a range of gliders, weapon wraps, skydiving trails, and back blings.

Back blings are essentially backpacks, but over the years have become much more than that. There are capes of all kinds and even animals that can ride along on the players back. Each season comes with new sets. The Item Shop or the Battle Pass is constantly giving players new items to throw on their back.

5 best Fortnite back blings

#5 – E.L.I.M.

Season 6 of Fortnite gave Battle Pass holders an exclusive set of challenges. The Hunting Party challenges included the E.L.I.M. back bling. It is one the coolest back blings in all of Fortnite. With the introduction of reactive items, E.L.I.M. had an elimination counter. For those getting that Victory Royale with this back bling on, it is easy to flex on those spectators while showing off your massive amount of eliminations.

#4 – Lil' Kev

Everyone loved Kevin the Cube. As Kevin rolled its way into Loot Lake, creating the purple bouncing madness that it became, players were not ready to see it go. It became a pet of sorts for Fortnite players. Kevin the Cube was destroyed, but pieces of him were then available as a back bling, googly eyes included.

#3 – Crystal Llama

High Stakes was really the first time that Fortnite shifted a mode towards another objective than survival. A part of the Getaway Gang set, the Crystal Llama just oozes coolness. The Llama is one of the most notable pieces of Fortnite. Having a rare diamond-like version of the iconic Llama was a great addition to the back bling library.

#2 – Galactic Disc

The Galactic Disc is not just one of the best back blings out there, but also one of the rarest. Samsung set off a promotion for the Galaxy Cosmetic set. Players who purchased a new Samsung Galaxy phone were given the exclusive skin set. The Galactic Disc sits on the players back and just twirls in a hypnotizing manner, much as the rotation of a galaxy swirls about. It's amazing to behold.

#1 – Scales

Pets were introduced to Fortnite in Season 6. Inside the Battle Pass, three pets were introduced. The best one of them all is Scales. A dragon on your back while you pick up the Victory Royale is unmatched energy. The best part is that Scales comes with two extra styles, a pink version and a black and green version. Scales rules and also tops our list of the best Fortnite back blings.