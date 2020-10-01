Fortnite Season 4: Top 5 landing spots to avoid

The entire point of Fortnite is to land, loot up, eliminate, and survive until the very end. The island gives players plenty of chances to gather the best weapons and items. There are a ton of named locations, and some smaller unnamed ones where players can drop in and start their journey toward the Victory Royale.

Some Fortnite locations however, are best avoided. They may be overpopulated, the locations could be too far away, or they could even be devoid of anything worthwhile.

5 Fortnite landing spots to avoid

#5 – Doom's Domain

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This one is up to player's preference. It is always going to be extremely populated. That is the reason to avoid Doom's Domain. If you are an aggressive Fortnite player, go ahead, but if you are looking to last later into the match, another landing spot might be the one for you. Not only will there surely be players here, but the NPC enemies will be too. Doom and his henchmen are waiting to take out any players that land. If you can't get Doom's superpowers first, you're done for.

#4 – Salty Springs

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Salty Springs can be a wonderful landing spot, unless the Fortnite Battle Bus' flight path is right over the top of it. Being so close to Doom's Domain means that players will be flocking to this area constantly - at the start and during rotations. In such an instance, avoid this spot and loot up elsewhere. Waiting on the outskirts is a good way to rack up some eliminations, but don't make this your first stop.

#3 – Quinjet Patrol Sites

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Quinjet Patrol landing zones carry great loot in Fortnite. This is similar to Doom's Domain, though. Landing here first could be a disaster. The Stark Industries robots will be waiting to take you out. It's best to land at a point of interest nearby, to then rotate here. Once you have loot and shoot, wreck the robots and control the zone.

#2 – Weeping Woods

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Forest locations in Fortnite have never really been popular. The same can be said for Weeping Woods. It has okay loot and a lot of cover, but it's easy to get caught up in the environment and lost to the storm once it comes. The large forest is just not worth it compared to other locations. If seclusion is your game, there are much better places to land and rotate from in Fortnite.

#1 – The Fortilla

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Fortilla is just pointless now. It has been abandoned, therefore nothing really goes on there. It's a good place to land to get away from other players, but it is simply not worth it. It is extremely far away from the rest of the map. With no boss or epic loot to grab, the Fortilla needs to just sink back into the ocean.