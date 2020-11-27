Season 4 of Fortnite is almost coming to a close. And with the end of the season near, Galactus is set to hit the island soon.

When it comes to Season 5, there are a lot of new things which are enroute in the game. Some of it we already knew from the previous leaks. Some of them are brand new.

Fortnite Season 5 Details

#1 Battle Pass

The existing battle pass expires on the 30th of November. So the new battle pass starts from the 1st of December. The bases level of the battle pass will be available for 950 V-bucks in game. If players want to purchase few levels along with the battle pass, then the battle bundle would cost players 2800 V-bucks.

Image via Epic Games

#2 New Skins

Fortnite has been all about Marvel off late, but Disney didn't want to be left out. Dataminers recently discovered a new skin which was the lead character from the movie Mandalorian. Even the back bling that the character sported was of Baby Yoda.

New fortnite launcher icon coming soon! pic.twitter.com/NzakN5sapI — SexyNutella - Fortnite DataMiner (@SexyNutella_) November 24, 2020

#3 Galactus

Galactus has been one of the most awaited entities in the game of late. No one knows how the Devourer of Worlds is going to affect the Fortnite island.

There's a high chance that Galactus may destroy the island, but not until Tony Stark has a say in it. It will take the effort of all the heroes to stop him from destroying the island.

As per the official Fortnite twitter handle, Galactus arrives on the 1st of December.

Think we’ve got enough Gamma Cells?



Galactus arrives 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Z8EHYbk1Ps — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 24, 2020

With Galactus coming in, there are bound to be a few new weapons, both of which were leaked previously by the dataminers. One seems to be like a lazing device of sorts, and the other is a minigun.

At this point of time, all that the world can do is wait till Galactus arrives and hope that the heroes of the world can save the Fortnite island from being completely destroyed.