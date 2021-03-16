Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass skins: Lara Croft, Teen Titans, Hunter Jonesy, and more revealed

Fortnite Season 6 looks full of promise already. With the hype generated around it and the kind story teased by Epic Games through the teasers, this season, in all probability, won't be anything short of spectacular.

The Battle Pass for this season will bring many interesting characters to the game. Although it's not going to be DC-themed entirely, there are many skins related to these comics that will be part of the BP in Fortnite Season 6.

Upcoming skins in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass

Lara Croft is included in the #FortniteSeason6 Battle Pass!

(via @ShiinaBR) — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) March 16, 2021

First things first, data miners revealed that Lara Croft would be part of Fortnite Season 6. Speculations that her skin would be added to Fortnite began after fans noticed a tweet from the official Tomb Raider Twitter handle.

。

ｏ

○

╭◜◝ ͡ ◜ ͡ ◜◝ ◜ ͡ ◝ ◜ ╮

( ⛏️🏃🏻‍♀️🏹 )

╰◟◞ ͜ ◟◞◟◞ ͜ ◟◞ ͜ ◞ ╯ — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 11, 2021

Although there was a speculation that the skin would be a part of Fortnite Season 5, Lara Croft decided that she would come to Fortnite Season 6 instead because that's where she's needed the most.

agent Jonesy has been collecting things from the hunters pic.twitter.com/adN0gqEDwt — boogie (@boogie71172086) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Next comes Hunter Jonesy.

As seen from the teasers, Jonesy has dedicated his life to the Imagined Order and has done everything in his power to help contain the Zero Point. And now, when the Zero Point is unstable, he can't remain calm anymore.

The non-responsiveness has forced Jonesy to take it upon himself to contain the Zero Point from destroying reality. Thus, armed with different gear from all the hunters on the island, the Hunter Jonesy skin will also be available in the BP in Fortnite Season 6.

The Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass may not be DC-themed, but it does have a slew of DC characters. The Teen Titans arrive in the new season as part of the BP.

Rebirth Raven happens to be the leaked skin for now, but there are other characters for sure. And since the Teen Titans are a part of Fortnite Season 6, it's only natural that arch-nemesis Deathstroke comes to the game.

Advertisement

Teen Titans and Deathstroke in Fortnite, so yeah, also good morning lol. — The Crimson Commander 🇨🇮 (@DaredevilShill) March 16, 2021

However, the Teen Titans won't be facing Deathstroke alone. Batman will also be a part of the island, as confirmed by the Fortnite Zero Point comics.

Not only will he be influential in escaping the loop, but the Caped Crusader will also help the Teen Titans face one of the world's deadliest assassins who's now made it to the island in Fortnite Season 6.