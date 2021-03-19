Fortnite Season 6 glitch gives players maximum gold in just 20 minutes, here is how

The gold bars from the previous season have made a comeback in Fortnite Season 6. Using these gold bars, players can purchase different weapons and materials from different NPCs placed all over Fortnite island.

Earning these gold bars in the game isn't that difficult. Players can get gold bars by destroying furniture in the houses on the island and by eliminating other players. The NPCs around the island offer several missions as well. Completing these missions in Fortnite Season 6 rewards players with gold bars.

Despite just being released, players have already found various exploits in Fortnite Season 6. One such exploit lets players maximize the number of gold bars that a player can hold at any given time.

How to earn maximum gold in Fortnite Season 6?

This exploit is fairly easy and doesn't use any external programs at all. All players need to do is land at Slurpy Swamps and head up to slurp Jonesy. He's got two quests to offer. The first quest involves players destroying Slurp barrels, while the second involves players replenishing their shields with slurp.

Both tasks are fairly easy to complete. The Slurp factory in Slurpy Swamps has many barrels that players can destroy. Players only need to destroy three barrels to complete the first quest.

The second quest can be completed easily as well, just by building cones next to the larger slurp vats within the factory itself. The exact process can be seen in the video above.

Completing both quests barely takes a minute each, and can be easily repeated. Players can head out of the lobby once they've completed these two quests and then hop back in. There's no limit to how many times this can be repeated. So players can easily max out on the gold in a very short span of time.

However, given the nature of the exploits, the community expects this to be patched out soon enough. So if there's anyone who wishes to use this exploit for their benefit, now's the chance.

This isn't the only exploit that players have figured out. There are a few XP glitches in Fortnite Season 6 that a few players have come across as well. Although Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches may not work for everyone, it's worth a shot. Players who are looking to max out on their battle pass early on in the game may consider trying the Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches for their benefit.