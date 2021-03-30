Fortnite Season 6 glitch lets players avoid fall damage with a gas can

No one ever thought gas cans in Fortnite Season 6 would be capable of nullifying fall damage. With the Fortnite 16.10 update almost here, players are coming across newer glitches. These glitches might not be game-breaking but do come in handy in numerous situations until they're patched out.

The glitch in question involves a gas can that can disable fall damage completely if used accurately in Fortnite. Players can't exploit this glitch too much because of its uncanny mechanics but can still be used in certain scenarios in Fortnite Season 6.

How to use a gas can to avoid fall damage in Fortnite Season 6?

In this video by Glitch King, you can see the gas can glitch. The individual builds a high platform and goes on to drop a gas can on the platform. He then proceeds to stand on the gas can and then destroy the platform on which he's standing, causing his character to drop to the floor.

However, upon hitting the ground, there's no damage at all as the character lands on the gas can. For this Fortnite Season 6 glitch to work effectively, players will have to land on a gas can, or they have to be standing on a gas can before they begin falling. That's a difficult thing to achieve all the time in the game.

The other problem with this glitch is that these gas cans are inflammable, so if anyone can land a few shots on these gas cans while the player is standing on it, they can potentially cause an explosion injuring the player.

Unlike other glitches though, this Fortnite Season 6 glitch can't exactly be exploited that much, unlike the other infinite health or XP glitches that the game saw from the moment the season began.

Well the Slurp Mushrooms and Coconuts got disabled because of the infinite health glitch#Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 — New ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) March 23, 2021

Epic Games even disabled the mushrooms and coconuts for a while to prevent players from exploiting the infinite health glitch. But given the fact that this fall damage glitch isn't really user friendly and depends a lot on luck, it's highly possible that the developers won't disable gas cans before the fix for this glitch is deployed in Fortnite Season 6.