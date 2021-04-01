Fortnite Season 6: Is the Primal shotgun worth using after the nerf?

Fortnite Season 6 saw the inception of the Primal Shotgun. This weapon's legendary variant has been the reason for many controversies, especially in the pro circuit, because people think it's overpowered.

As a casual player, kinda glad it got nerfed, I got shredded alot because of that thing — r6_black_ice0 (@Charles38053853) March 30, 2021

Following the Fortnite 16.10 update, this weapon has been nerfed, but only to a certain extent.

The Primal Shotgun can be crafted from a Makeshift Shotgun, but only up to the Epic variant. The weapon's Legendary variant can be acquired by defeating the Spire Assassin at the Spire in Fortnite Season 6.

Is the Primal shotgun in Fortnite Season 6 worth using after the nerf?

Overall, the rate of fire for the Primal Shotgun has been reduced from 2.7 to 2.4. The reduction isn't noticeable, as most people have been saying on Twitter, but it does make a world of difference in intense firefights.

This looks no different but this is ADS speed.



The main issue is the non ADS speed when people box hop which is faster so hopefully that is what received the nerf — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) March 30, 2021

No difference lets Gooo — Latias (@Latias07789481) March 30, 2021

While headshot damage has increased, body shot damage has been reduced. Epic Games decided to reward accuracy in Fortnite Season 6 with the Primal Shotgun. However, it is still a shotgun, and it's difficult to land a headshot with this weapon.

Ehh, it's good nerf. But I feel like it could go down to 2.0 or 2.1 if it's meant to be the "get damage out quick" gun then I does it too effectivly, but we'll see in-game I guess. — Karistus (@Karistus_) March 30, 2021

That being said, the weapon is more accurate at close range while aiming down the sights instead of firing from the hip in Fortnite Season 6.

comp players ruining the fun for casuals once again, thanks. — Shadow (@_Shadow_fnbr) March 30, 2021

However, at mid to long-range, neither is recommended. Players would be wise to swap out for a submachine gun or an assault rifle.

Moreover, if players face off against the Primal Shotgun, it's smart to build up immediately because the weapon is comparatively weaker against builds in Fortnite Season 6.

As seen in the video by Ali "SypherPK," Hassan, the Primal Shotgun, can't take down builds effectively. It took around eight shots to wreck a wall.

Given that the weapon has a high reload time, it could potentially leave players vulnerable in close-quarter combat.

honestly, i don't see the change. it's still a fast and very powerfull shotgun! Im happy af!!! — UltraHyperGG (@UltraHyperGG) March 30, 2021

Nonetheless, the Primal Shotgun is a formidable weapon in Fortnite Season 6 and belongs in the inventory of players who acquired it.