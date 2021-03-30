Fortnite Season 6 Leak Hints at the Return of a Fan-Favorite Weapon

Fortnite Season 6 may see the long-awaited return of the Grappler in a new form.

Players may remember that the infamous Grappler gun was vaulted back in the summer of 2020. Fortnite players were able to play along with the original Grappler gun and Jules’ Glider Gun, which was an all-black Grappler gun. The Grappler gun became a fan-favorite weapon as players were able to do just about anything with this gun. The gun allows players to zip to closer range combat, swing up high in the sky, and always get the upper hand.

Now, after a recent tweet, as some may have missed it, or simply forgotten, we may see the new Grappler Bow during the next v16.10 update this week.

The Fortnite Grappler Bow

We might see this tomorrow in v16.10 along with the dinosaurs! https://t.co/6tWfiHjjxY — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) March 29, 2021

Though not much is known about the new Grappler Bow, it’s plausible to assume it would have similarities to how a standard Grappler would work. A typical Grappler typically had 10 rounds in a given match, otherwise, it held an infinite amount. It’s safe to assume in Battle Royale that the Grappler Bow will hold anywhere from 10 rounds to 34 since that's the current max it can hold.

Only photo of the Grappler Bow (Image via Twitter)

The new Grappler Bow would also possibly have a reload time of either 1.15 or 1.30 considering how long it takes a Makeshift Bow and Grappler gun to reload. Likewise, the fire rate should be in the same area. Though the original Grappler gun did not cause damage, it seems like this new Grappler Bow will.

Originally, the Fortnite Grappler gun would only damage players if they attacked their opponent and knocked them down a high ground. Now it seems, since it is a bow, it could deal damage of 50, max, to an opponent, while still getting players to the desired area. So, there are some tricks to learn if players want to use the Grappler Bow, and be good at it.

Something to keep in mind, it’s still a bow. The Grappler Bow will still need to be crafted like all other Fortnite bows, nothing comes easy. So, players will likely need a Makeshift Bow and something like a Harpoon Gun, details to come with v16.10. Since the damage rate will also not be high, players should still load up their inventory. It might be best for players to use the new Fortnite Grappler Bow as a means of transportation, and not so much in combat.