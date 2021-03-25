Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 challenges: How to deal damage with Bows

Fortnite Season 6 Week 2's legendary challenges require the player to deal damage using nothing other than the recently introduced bows.

The Week 2 Legendary Challenge will release at 10 AM Eastern Time. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 25, 2021

With the release of Fortnite Season 6, fans have witnessed various new weapons and features entering the Battle Royale game.

Ranging from the introduction of various new bows to the crafting mechanics that allow players to upgrade their weapons, there is a lot that Fortnite players need to understand in the current season.

Having said that, Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 quests are live in the game, and players can amass a ton of XP by completing these challenges.

The legendary challenges for the second week of Fortnite Season 6 offer five tiers. Achieving each of these tiers will reward players with XP for the progression of their Battle Pass.

Here's everything to know about dealing damage with bows in Fortnite Season 6.

Deal Damage with bows in Fortnite Season 6

Before getting started on how players can deal damage with bows, players need to know about the various kinds of bows available in Fortnite Season 6.

After introducing the crafting feature, players can build whichever weapon they want, as long as they can collect the basic materials required for the same.

Primal Bow pic.twitter.com/n1sETDZk0s — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) March 16, 2021

Basic Makeshift Bows in Fortnite Season 6 can be crafted into either a Primal Bow or a Mechanical Bow. These variants of the bow can be further upgraded into various kinds of bows with added abilities.

Primal bows can be upgraded to a Flame Bow using Firefly jars, which can light areas on fire after impact. Meanwhile, the Mechanical Bow can be upgraded into a Shockwave Bow to cause a shockwave eruption at the point of contact.

The Week 2 Legendary Quest will be available in ~1 hour!



- "Deal damage with bows" (2500/5000/7500/10000/12500) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 25, 2021

Once the player has managed to acquire a bow of their choice, they will need to start hunting down enemies and animals to gather damage points towards the Season 6 Week 2 legendary challenge.

To ensure that players land all of their shots with the bow, it is advised that they hold the arrow in the aiming stance to ensure that the arrow's trajectory is stretched out to where the player desires. Primal Bow deals up to 65 damage with each shot, whereas Mechanical Bow hits for 85 damage.

However, to maximize the damage output dealt with in each shot, players are advised to use further upgraded bows such as the Primal Flame Bow, which can deal damage to anyone caught inside the area, or even the Mechanical Explosive Bow, which erupts in the form of cluster grenades upon impact.

Mechanical Explosive Bow and grenades are lethal!! Use creator code MONSIEURYVES #PS5Share, #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/94M2bGTvGm — LeCLoutGOAT 🍥 (@monsieuryvescan) March 21, 2021

Considering that players can deal massive damage using explosions from these bows to deal damage to multiple units simultaneously, it will not only allow players to complete the challenge with ease but also save a lot of time while doing so.

There are five tiers that players can achieve by dealing damage with the bow to earn XP in Fortnite Season 6. These five tiers are:

Tier 1 - 2,500 Damage points;

Tier 2 - 5,000 Damage points;

Tier 3 - 7,500 Damage points;

Tier 4 - 10,000 Damage points; and

Tier 5 - 12,500 Damage points.

Dealing 2,500 damage using a bow will grant players 35,000 XP, whereas every following tier will grant 24,500 XP upon completion.

Completing all of these tiers in Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 will allow players to collect more than 125,000 XP towards their Battle Pass progression.