Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests Armored Batman and Batcave POI will arrive soon

Fortnite Season 6 is off to a cracking start with a whole new dynamic and a fresh narrative. Epic Games introduced a new member from the DC universe this season, and recent leaks suggest that Batman is coming to Fortnite season 6 soon.

Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point comic books are scheduled to come out in April 2021. The collaboration will see the fabled caped crusader come to Fortnite Island along with Harley Quinn and Catwoman.

When are Batman and the Batcave arriving in Fortnite Season 6?

Rumors also suggest that a Batcave POI will appear in Fortnite Season 6 shortly before Batman arrives in the game. Given that there were rumors of underground tunnels appearing in the game, the Fornite community was quick to speculate that there was a possibility of the fabled Batcave coming to the game.

Here's a clear look at how the new "Armored Batman" skin could possibly look like! (If Batman doesn't get any more armor)



(via @InFortniteBR) pic.twitter.com/76eopI10t6 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 18, 2021

Recently, this leak was elaborated on Twitter with the confirmation of when and where the POI would be located. Popular Fortnite data miners like @HYPEX, @ShiinaBR, and @MikeDulaimi revealed the first look for Armored Batman in the comic book.

Twitter leaks revealed a first look of the Armored Batman outfit and Batcave POI in Fortnite Season 6.

First look at the small "Batcave" that will probably come to the island during Season 6! pic.twitter.com/Rx8UxPeDnm — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 18, 2021

The Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series is going to play an instrumental part in Fortnite Season 6. The first few weeks of this season will narratively build to a point where Batman will be summoned to Fortnite Island.

Advertisement

More interesting stuff for people who like Fortnite lore:



In the last issue of the Batman comics, we'll apparently find out who's behind the "world-shattering events" on the Island!



This comic will have huge implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

The data miners also speculated that the Fortnite Zero Point comics will have a lasting effect on the Fortnite and the DC Universe, respectively. When the comics were initially announced, the community feared that the battle pass in Fortnite Season 6 will be entirely DC-themed.

However, those speculations have been laid to rest now that Fortnite Season 6 is finally underway.

Comic #3 Cover Art Variants + Description pic.twitter.com/fZIgFIl4cj — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 9, 2021

The comics also talk about an altercation between Batman and Snake Eyes. It'll be interesting for fans to see how the battle between the two ninjas will unfurl.

Fans will also be looking forward to seeing how they set aside their differences and work together in an attempt to stabilize the Zero Point and escape the loop.