Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Map Changes, Black Drum Gun, Frozen Genie skin and more

Fortnite Season 6 is just two days away. The hype around the upcoming season has been going crazy. Data miners have also been leaking information about the upcoming season as and when they can.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 teaser that was released yesterday caused a lot of buzz within the Fortnite community. Going by the teaser, the upcoming season may prove to be very interesting. Here are some Fortnite Season 6 leaks for those who want to have an idea of what to expect from the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will see map changes and interesting character inclusions

First and foremost, with the Zero Point being unstable, map changes at this point of time are inevitable. An individual on Twitter going by the name ConfirmedAnd talked about Fortnite Season 6 leaks in a tweet. He went on to mention that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will receive three new POIs for players to explore.

Image via Twitter ( @ConfirmedAnd )

The tweet containing the Fortnite Season 6 leaks has since been deleted, but it has led the community to speculate that the leaks may have been true. The three POIs in Fortnite Season 6 map will be called Zero Zappa, Sweaty Slides and Listy Landings.

Going by their names, Zero Zappa may be towards the center of the map, where Zero Point currently is. Listy Landings could be a hybrid of Lucky Landing and Misty Meadows. The Lucky Landing-like POI was teased when Vi, a Fox Clan member, joined the game, and it looks like the POI will finally be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Moving on to the Frozen Genie Skin, a few days back, data miner ShiinaBR stated that the Genie skin might be part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Maybe this is just a coincidence, but it could(!) be that the Genie skin was also teased in today's teaser, as one image shows some similarities to his skin!



The symbols don't have the 100% same places, but it's still a concept art so the skin WILL look different In-Game! pic.twitter.com/UOQdJKz2SA — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 13, 2021

Recent Fortnite Season 6 leaks indicate that Keruvu Studios, a studio which worked on several Fortnite skins before, revealed the concept of the Genie skin as well. After looking at the teaser, the internet theorizes that the runes seen in the teaser were an indication that the Genie skin was coming to Fortnite.

Will there be new weapons in Fortnite Season 6?

Looks like the Black Drum Shotgun is the one appearing in the Season 6 teaser, so it MIGHT make an appearance next season.. (Spotted by @Merl) pic.twitter.com/oCwVzS6fK2 — JoeyLeaks |(Following Back) (@Joey_Leaks) March 13, 2021

The teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 did foreshadow the return of a lot of things to the game. The Black Drum Shotgun was one of them. Although the image wasn't that clear in the teaser, the community could easily figure out that the Black Drum Shotgun will be one of the weapons to possibly arrive in Fortnite Season 6.