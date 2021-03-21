Create
Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Tilted Tower meteor spotted, Tameable Dinosaurs, New Exotics, and more

Image via Epic Games
Amitesh Dhar
ANALYST
Modified 34 min ago
Feature

Fortnite Season 6 may have just started but that hasn't stopped data miners from digging into the files. From the looks of the Fortnite Season 6 leaks, this season will turn out to be a pretty interesting season

From new vehicles to new exotics, the Fortnite Season 6 leaks offer a glimpse into what players are up for in the current season.

Fortnite Season 6 leaks reveal interesting details about the current season

#1 Raptors

It's common knowledge that raptors will be coming to the game. Now, Fortnite Season 6 leaks suggest that these raptors are wild, and could probably be tameable as well. This could indeed lead to a few really interesting scenarios in the game.

#2 New Exotics

As of now, there are four exotics on the map that players can purchase from NPCs. As per the Fortnite Season 6 Leaks released by popular data miner iFireMonkey, the current season will see the arrival of four more exotic weapons that players will be able to purchase from the NPCs around the map.

#3 Meteor

In a recent tweet, famous data miner Hypex revealed details about a rock-like object which the community is speculating to be a meteor. It's interesting that the theme of this season is "Primal" and Epic Games has planned to incorporate dinosaurs and the reason which killed them all in the same season. Is it just a dark joke or is it foreshadowing the events of the next live event? Only time shall tell.

#4 Vehicles

Fans of the game had been expecting the Hoverboards to return in the previous season. However, Fortnite Season 6 leaks indicate that the files for the Hoverboards received a major overhaul recently, so there's a high chance that the Hoverboards will come into the game in Fortnite Season 6. There has also been talk of car upgrades, which may come to fruition this season itself. Players will be able to shoot at others from the turrets in their cars.

#5 Junk Gun

The gun was first seen in the trailer with the character Cluck. This one-of-a-kind weapon was seen for the first time in the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass trailer. However, the Fortnite Season 6 leaks are finally here and this gun is called the Junk Gun or the Recycler Gun. The interesting part about this weapon is that it uses crafting materials instead of regular ammo.

Published 21 Mar 2021, 19:49 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite New Leaks Fortnite Season 6
