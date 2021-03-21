Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Tilted Tower meteor spotted, Tameable Dinosaurs, New Exotics, and more

Fortnite Season 6 may have just started but that hasn't stopped data miners from digging into the files. From the looks of the Fortnite Season 6 leaks, this season will turn out to be a pretty interesting season

From new vehicles to new exotics, the Fortnite Season 6 leaks offer a glimpse into what players are up for in the current season.

Fortnite Season 6 leaks reveal interesting details about the current season

#1 Raptors

We could possibly see Raptors getting added in the future als wildlife.



"A wild Raptor eliminated {PlayerName}"

"A wild Raptor knocked out {PlayerName}"



There is also an Egg in the files related to wildlife 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Nnj1jqbAx — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

It's common knowledge that raptors will be coming to the game. Now, Fortnite Season 6 leaks suggest that these raptors are wild, and could probably be tameable as well. This could indeed lead to a few really interesting scenarios in the game.

#2 New Exotics

🏆Upcoming Chapter 2 - Season 6 Exotics🏆



- Deadfire will sell a Marksman Revolver

- Rebirth Raven will sell an Unstable Bow

- Lara Croft will sell a Grappler Bow — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 17, 2021

As of now, there are four exotics on the map that players can purchase from NPCs. As per the Fortnite Season 6 Leaks released by popular data miner iFireMonkey, the current season will see the arrival of four more exotic weapons that players will be able to purchase from the NPCs around the map.

Raptor is also set to sell a "Flare Gun" in the future. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 17, 2021

#3 Meteor

Mysterious unreleased rock/comet/meteor thing, i have no idea what its gonna be but its codenamed "boulder" and it has rolling physics, a "wake" effect and these stats & sounds..



And it's 1.5x times the height of the player btw! pic.twitter.com/fAYyDPpUrq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 18, 2021

In a recent tweet, famous data miner Hypex revealed details about a rock-like object which the community is speculating to be a meteor. It's interesting that the theme of this season is "Primal" and Epic Games has planned to incorporate dinosaurs and the reason which killed them all in the same season. Is it just a dark joke or is it foreshadowing the events of the next live event? Only time shall tell.

#4 Vehicles

Hoverboard got updated! pic.twitter.com/kz3GW6KO4J — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) March 16, 2021

Fans of the game had been expecting the Hoverboards to return in the previous season. However, Fortnite Season 6 leaks indicate that the files for the Hoverboards received a major overhaul recently, so there's a high chance that the Hoverboards will come into the game in Fortnite Season 6. There has also been talk of car upgrades, which may come to fruition this season itself. Players will be able to shoot at others from the turrets in their cars.

#5 Junk Gun

Upcoming "Recycler" Weapon, it will suck in/recycle some type of ammo/mats and shoot a "Junk Bomb", Here's some more text related to it!



- Harvest Ammo

- <Player> Scrapped Themselves

- <Player> Scrapped <Player2> With a Recycler pic.twitter.com/eMo3S0Ampi — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 17, 2021

The gun was first seen in the trailer with the character Cluck. This one-of-a-kind weapon was seen for the first time in the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass trailer. However, the Fortnite Season 6 leaks are finally here and this gun is called the Junk Gun or the Recycler Gun. The interesting part about this weapon is that it uses crafting materials instead of regular ammo.