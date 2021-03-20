Fortnite Season 6: Top 5 locations from the old map that might come back this season

Fortnite Season 6 started with a bang. Although the return of a few old POIs (Points of Interest) was heavily speculated, that didn't really happen. However, the season has just begun, and there are many updates to follow. Some POIs might return with those updates.

POIs are named locations on the map. They usually contain many buildings and a good amount of loot, which is essential for any battle royale game. But not all POIs offer the same amount of loot. Players will love some POIs for the amount of loot they contain and others for the cover they provide.

With that said, this article highlights five POIs that might return in the latest season of Fortnite

5 Locations that might come back in Fortnite Season 6

#1 Lucky Landing

Lucky landing was probably the only Asian-themed landscape to have existed in Fortnite. The game has evolved over the ages, with Lucky Landing being eventually removed. However, when Vi, the final Fox Clan member, was teased, Lucky Landing's image was teased with it as well.

The map has undergone many changes since then. But Lucky Landing hasn't made it back to the game till now. However, there's a chance that it may return in Fortnite Season 6.

#2 Gotham City

Gotham City was a part of Fortnite during Season X in the game. Now that Batman's presence in Fortnite has been confirmed, there's a chance that Gotham City might return to Fortnite as well. It'll be interesting to see how the entire Gotham City fits into the primal theme of Season 6.

#3 Grotto

Grotto was last seen in Fortnite Season 2. The POI vanished from the game soon thereafter. But now that rumors of underground structures based on the description of one of the Batman comics are doing the rounds, there's a chance that the Grotto might return as the Batcave.

#4 Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers has always been a fan favorite. It has undergone a lot of changes over time. It has also been struck by a meteor that hit Fortnite island. It finally returned as Salty Towers last season.

Bony Burbs currently stands in its place, but fans are asking for the original POI to return. However, it's doubtful that the spot will return anytime soon.

#5 Salty Springs

This was another fan favorite. In fact, Salty Springs was the place where John Wick and Agent Jonesy had their standoff. However, the spot was quickly merged with Tilted Towers last season to yield Salty Towers.

Expecting this POI to return is a stretch. But then again, given that John Wick is finally back in the item shop and Agent Jonesy is stuck in the loop, one can hope for this POI to return in Fortnite Season 6.