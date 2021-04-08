With a new week comes a new challenge, and completing it will gain players some sweet experience points. One of the Fortnite Week 4 challenges requires players to tame animals in different matches. Upon completion, players will receive 24,000 experience points.

With the introduction of raptors in Fortnite Season 6, trying to tame animals in different matches has become a rather tricky affair. While boars and wolves may be aggressive in nature, raptors are on a whole new level.

OK, so the "Hunter's Cloak" crafting to avoid Raptor death is pretty darn neat...and not at all difficult.



Eating my words, #Fortnite.



Those poor chickens, tho. 🤣🐔 pic.twitter.com/fGFDMuuzNv — Chasing Geekdom (@ChasingGeekdom) April 2, 2021

Unlike boars or wolves, players cannot outrun raptors. They are often found in packs and are bullet sponges, which make them extremely dangerous to players. In fact, all wild animals, excluding chicken and frogs, are dangerous in this season.

However, there is an easy way to complete the "Tame Animals" Fortnite week 4 challenge. Follow this short guide for tips and tricks on how to speed up this challenge and finish it easily.

Fortnite week 4 challenges: How to tame animals in different matches

To start, players will need to decide which animal they want to tame. For ease and efficiency, boars will be the best bet. Taming wolves and raptors could potentially contribute heavily towards getting a victory royale, but they are far harder to tame and may lead to a fatality.

While boars are easier to tame and can be found in abundance, a good suggestion would be to first craft Hunter's Cloak to make things easier. To craft Hunter's Cloak, players will need to loot or gather two animal bones and one meat.

Players will then need to open the crafting menu and craft the item. Once crafted and equipped, players won't be attacked by wild animals, and they can freely go about completing this Fortnite week 4 challenge.

Players can certainly tame animals without Hunter's Cloak, but it'll be a lot more trouble than it's worth, as players will keep getting attacked, and this will make it harder to complete the Fortnite week 4 challenge quickly.

Since there's still some confusion about the quest "Tame a Boar" I'll explain.



First you need to get a "Hunters Cloak". To craft the cloak, you need 2x animal bones, 1x meat. After crafting you have to wear the cloak and get closer to a boar. "To tame" option will be avaialble. — ARV | Fortnite News (@ARV_FNNews) March 23, 2021

Boars usually spawn in woodland areas, however, a good place to look for boars will be Colossal Crops. At least three boars will spawn at this location every time, but players should be careful, as it's a hot drop zone due to the presence of good loot.

Boars can actually be found anywhere on the map. Players looking for a harder challenge can tame animals such as wolves or raptors to complete this Fortnite Season 6 week 4 challenge as well.