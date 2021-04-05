Where to find wolves in Fortnite: Locations, taming guide, and more

Wolves have become an essential aspect of Fortnite Season 6. From providing meat and animal parts to faithful companions, wolves add a different dynamic to the game.

These wolves can be found scattered all over the island. They usually roam around in packs of four and, in very rare cases, groups of two.

Where to find wolves in Fortnite Season 6?

Wolves can be found in the wild, but there are specific places where these animals can be found in Fortnite Season 6. The interactive map on Fortnite.gg marks all the locations where wolves can be located.

Image via Fortnite.gg

These wolves can be used in a few specific ways in Fortnite Season 6. Most importantly, players can use wolves for farming animal parts, an important ingredient required to craft Primal Weapons. Animal parts can be harvested from other wildlife in Fortnite Season 6 as well.

Other than that, wolves can be tamed. There are two ways in which players can tame wolves.

The first involves crafting a hunter's cloak. It's effortless to craft a hunter's cloak in Fortnite Season 6. Players need to get their hands on meat and animal parts. Once they've acquired both, navigate to the crafting menu and craft the hunter's cloak.

Advertisement

When activated, the hunter's cloak keeps wild animals from attacking the wielder. Players can also tame wolves with the cloak.

Other than that, players can tame wolves by throwing meat at them.

Although not the best strategic move, players can use untamed wolves to third-party other players, provided they have enough meat to lure them to a gunfight. Tamed wolves will proceed to attack any hostile target whenever they spot one.

While these wolves aren't as strong or fast as the raptors, they can easily distract foes and can often turn the tides in a gunfight in Fortnite Season 6.