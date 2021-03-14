Fortnite Season 6 'Wild' teaser fails terribly, fans troll Epic Games' co-founder

Fortnite's 6th season was given a generic hint by Mark Rein, Epic Games' co-founder, and fans are roasting him for it.

The word I would use to describe the upcoming @FortniteGame Season 6 is: Wild. https://t.co/sUh1yCu2I4 — Mark Rein (@MarkRein) March 14, 2021

Over the course of the day, Mark Rein teased incredible clues regarding the upcoming season of Fortnite. He had told Twitter users to pay attention to his Twitter, and that he would give good descriptions. To quote an earlier tweet:

“That will be for people to decide for themselves. Some seasons are easier than other to try to describe with one word. There are lots of different words to describe the upcoming season. This was not easy but I really like my choice.”

So, it is safe to say that the fans were excited. When Mark Rein said he was ready, someone asked him, “What word would you use to describe Season 6?” And his answer ended up being, “wild.”

Mfs looking at the word wild tryna find out wtf that could mean pic.twitter.com/aPZVGhdxTB — Dougiiie (@iamdougiiie) March 14, 2021

It was an extremely disappointing answer because it was vague and unhelpful in description. It is similar to what was hinted at in Season 5 when Mark Rein said it would be chaotic, but it was also very vague.

Last season was Chaotic, which it wasn’t tbh



But Wild is more vague and, judging by the new Dire in the trailer, going to be way more accurate. — garret bates (@mlgspacememe) March 14, 2021

We waited an entire season just for this mf to say season 6 will be “wild”?? pic.twitter.com/9GVdk8miTP — CBVNM (@FabianR38200221) March 14, 2021

Many Twitter users voiced their displeasure at this whole process. There were a few that defended Mark Rein, but they were quickly drowned out.

It was hectic with all the crossovers that’s what they meant — Skarz (@skarztt) March 14, 2021

1,000,000% correct. I cannot believe these people described season 5 as “chaos”. It was literally the opposite of chaos. It was boring as watching a snail run down the street. How are we supposed to believe him this time? — Jay Littlefield (@vegasjay12) March 14, 2021

Remember he said this season was chaotic 🥲 — Jordan 😁 (@itstrippiij) March 14, 2021

Hopefully next season’s word will be better, though it’s challenging to give a good single word. That means Mark Rein will be in the same position again if he continues on this path next season as well.

Mark Rein should give a sentence instead of a word to describe the next season of Fortnite

The issue with Mark Rein’s current answers is that they are far too vague to be useful. It’s hard to describe a game like Fortnite with a single word. Fortnite is a very intense game, so words like “wild” and “chaotic” are true for every season. Mark Rein could have said “fun” or “good” and the hint would have been just as unhelpful.

For what you said about season 5 you literally have as much right to talk about season 6 as fortnite clickbait channels — Brex_667🥚 (@Brex_667) March 14, 2021

and you said Season 5 was chaotic so I don't trust this — 💎🙌 (@OrangeGuy_YT) March 14, 2021

Couldn’t get any more generic than “Wild” lol — ItsDavid6564 sussed with 790 followers, Said Cov1d (@ItsDavid6564alt) March 14, 2021

If fans push Mark Rein, he might give them a sentence, so that they'll know what's going to happen next. Until then, the players can remain disappointed. Mark Rein's latest hint shows just how unhelpful one-word answers can be.

