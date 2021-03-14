Fortnite Season 6 'Wild' teaser fails terribly, fans troll Epic Games' co-founder

Fortnite's 6th season was given a generic hint by Mark Rein, Epic Games' co-founder, and fans are roasting him for it.
Over the course of the day, Mark Rein teased incredible clues regarding the upcoming season of Fortnite. He had told Twitter users to pay attention to his Twitter, and that he would give good descriptions. To quote an earlier tweet:
“That will be for people to decide for themselves. Some seasons are easier than other to try to describe with one word. There are lots of different words to describe the upcoming season. This was not easy but I really like my choice.”
So, it is safe to say that the fans were excited. When Mark Rein said he was ready, someone asked him, “What word would you use to describe Season 6?” And his answer ended up being, “wild.”
It was an extremely disappointing answer because it was vague and unhelpful in description. It is similar to what was hinted at in Season 5 when Mark Rein said it would be chaotic, but it was also very vague.
Many Twitter users voiced their displeasure at this whole process. There were a few that defended Mark Rein, but they were quickly drowned out.
Hopefully next season’s word will be better, though it’s challenging to give a good single word. That means Mark Rein will be in the same position again if he continues on this path next season as well.
Mark Rein should give a sentence instead of a word to describe the next season of Fortnite
The issue with Mark Rein’s current answers is that they are far too vague to be useful. It’s hard to describe a game like Fortnite with a single word. Fortnite is a very intense game, so words like “wild” and “chaotic” are true for every season. Mark Rein could have said “fun” or “good” and the hint would have been just as unhelpful.
If fans push Mark Rein, he might give them a sentence, so that they'll know what's going to happen next. Until then, the players can remain disappointed. Mark Rein's latest hint shows just how unhelpful one-word answers can be.
