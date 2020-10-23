Fortnite: Slurp Bazooka and Pumpkin Launcher being added to the game

With the Fortnite Season 4 Halloween Event beginning to pick up steam, we’re beginning to see the first additions related to Fortnitemares added to the game. The Pumpkin Launcher, a Jack-O-Lantern themed rocket launcher, is already making headway in Fortnite, and new leaks suggest that a Slurp Bazooka will soon be added to the game as well.

What is the Fortnite Pumpkin Launcher?

The Pumpkin Launcher in Fortnite is one of the various weapons in the game to have broken into the real world. Its simple function and design means that it makes for a creative toy for anyone interested in shooting a plastic pumpkin across the room.

Of course, in-game the Pumpkin Launcher is much more impactful. The weapon is functionally just a reskin of the game’s rocketlauncher, one of the more high-impact weapons in the game. While it deals significant damage in a sizable radius, it’s also one of the best tools for wreaking havoc on an enemy’s builds.

Additionally, the Pumpkin Launcher brings with it one of the most entertaining parts of the classic Fortnite rocket launcher, rocket riding. This involves leaping onto a fired rocket and riding it to whatever destination it may reach.

In the early days of Fortnite, when friendly fire was first removed, a common strategy was to jump onto a rocket fired by a friend to rush down players turtled in a small location. The initial blast, coupled with an aggressive shotgun followup, meant that this could often result in scoring multiple kills when performed well.

What is a Slurp Bazooka in Fortnite?

Here are some things that @intercelluar & i found until leaking is back to normal:



- Epic are working on a Slurp Bazooka

- There's an unreleased "Fire Extinguisher" item

- We might get a "Snowman NPC" that grants you a quest,

it has conversations, can explode and/or spawn loot — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 22, 2020

The other rocket launcher themed weapon making the rounds on Fortnite today is the Slurp Bazooka. This new gun was leaked yesterday, and there is no further information about it currently available.

However, going off of the name, it sounds like a followup to the Bandage Launcher, a splash based healing item which could instantly restore your own and a teammate’s health. The Slurp name is often associated with healing items which restore both shields and health, however, meaning that this could end up finding more use in fights while being less good at dealing with storm damage.