Fortnite: Halloween Ghostbusters crossover leaked

Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved family Halloween classics, featuring an entertaining cast, a unique concept, and a feel-good story. Now, Ghostbusters is set to make its way to Fortnite during the upcoming Fortnitemares event.

How will Fortnite feature the Ghostbusters?

While we don’t know the exact details surrounding the crossover, we can make some interpretations based on the leaked information. So far, we know that Fortnite will add a new Ghostbusters achievement which will ask players to gather a foraged item while wearing a Ghostbusters outfit during Season 4.

This means that there must at least be a new skin coming to Fortnite in the near future. However, because this skin has an achievement tied to it, there is a fair possibility that this skin will be unlockable through playing the game, although there is no guarantee.

Additional leaks have shown that a car covered with a tarp will honk its horn when hit with a pickaxe, sounding much like the iconic ECTO vehicle from Ghostbusters, suggesting that they will have some map presence as well.

New Ghostbusters achievement:



Name: I Collect Spores, Molds, and Fungus

Desc: Gathered a Foraged item while wearing a Ghostbusters outfit during Season 4. — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

The Ghostbusters' ECTO can be found in the #Fortnite island. Hitting the car with your Pickaxe will trigger its iconic horn sound! pic.twitter.com/FumHoLoyHB — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) October 21, 2020

Why is a movie from the ‘80s still iconic enough to be featured in Fortnite?

It’s hard to overstate just how much of a sensation Ghostbusters was when it released in 1984. The film cemented its stars in the public consciousness, and spawned innumerable sequels and spin-offs in the years since, including a soft remake in 2016, and an upcoming sequel in 2021.

Because the simple story of a small business of ghost hunters finding success in New York City resonated so strongly with viewers, it’s had a much longer lifespan and influence than might be expected from a family comedy from the ‘80s.

Fortnite players will be able to dress up as their favorite ghostbusters in the not too distant future, most likely with the full release of the Fortnite Halloween event. Be sure to keep an eye out for exactly how these new skins get implemented into the game.