Fortnite and Smash Ultimate could partner up in Season 5

Fortnite may still be the most popular intellectual property on the planet. Irrespective of whether someone plays it or not, they probably know what Fortnite is. This makes it a very hot commodity when it comes to partnerships. Over the years, Fortnite has teamed up with Star Wars, DC Comics, Marvel comics (a number of times), John Wick, and much more.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The next Fortnite crossover could very well be with Super Smash Bros. The current Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game has truly pushed the crossover limit. There are over 80 total characters as of now, from the likes of Snake from Metal Gear, Ryu from Street Fighter, and most recently Steve from Minecraft. Characters from Fortnite may soon join the ever growing Ultimate roster.

Fortnite could enter the Smash Bros universe

Notable, and often correct, Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, on Twitter, shared details regarding a recent Zoom call. That zoom call involved journalist Geoff Keighley and Epic Games' Donald Mustard. The source of this information would like to remain anonymous, but provided many details regarding the call.

The reason I didn't name the source the info came from is because they asked to be left anonymous when I said I would credit them.



Also no, this wasn't a meme tweet. I actually did look into this for a few days before posting about it. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 29, 2020

The two allegedly spoke about a big Fortnite announcement at the Game Awards, a recording session with voice actor Troy Baker, the upcoming live event, and Fortnite entering Smash Bros. The Smash Bros takeaway could easily be nothing, but many fans are hopeful otherwise. Donald was asked about getting Fortnite into the Smash Bros universe, but could not comment on it.

Many times, no comment is the only comment needed. Often, someone saying they can't comment is because it is under wraps, and bound to happen. Otherwise, Donald could just not comment on it because he really doesn't know. Either way, with Smash Bros including so many iconic franchises' characters, it is only a matter of time before Fortnite joins the party.

👀Fortnite Intel | Live Events & More👀



In a recent Zoom call with Geoff Keighley and Donald Mustard, a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite.



This info comes from a source who would like to remain anonymous however is credible. pic.twitter.com/RAAtSVIF4f — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 28, 2020

Just imagine playing Smash Bros Ultimate as Jonesy or the Skull Trooper. Building to reach higher points or block damage. Players could deal damage with the pickaxe harvesting tool. They could launch a Fornite guided missile at Mario or send a player dancing to their doom with a Boogie Bomb. Big things are coming for Fortnite once again and joining up with Super Smash Bros may be one of them. Season 5 is coming and no one quite knows what the future holds, except for Epic Games of course.