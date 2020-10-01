Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveal Minecraft’s Steve and Alex as new DLC characters

Super Smash Bros., the series best known for letting players smash their favorite nostalgic characters against one another, will be getting a pair of characters for a new generation of players. Minecraft’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. increases the number of non-Nintendo properties in Super Smash Bros., set to release October 3rd.

Nintendo will also be hosting a live video presentation about the characters featuring series creator Masahiro Sakurai.

Tune-in for an in-depth look at the new #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter, Steve & Alex from @Minecraft, with Director Masahiro Sakurai on 10/3 at 7:30am PT.

The video presentation takes place just before Minecraft Live & will be roughly 45 minutes long.



📺: https://t.co/9LBwNViHly pic.twitter.com/bvAaGzjcjA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2020

Steve and Alex in Super Smash Bros.

The reveal comes with a trailer which showed some of Steve’s in game mechanics, such as attacking with crafted weapons, or even building structures through the map. While it looks like Steve and Alex can place blocks, those blocks appear to have a timer preventing you from literally altering the shape of the map.

Nevertheless, Steve and Alex present a new angle to approach and attack your opponents which is unique to the Super Smash Bros. series.

More Minecraft characters in Super Smash Bros.?

In addition to Steve and Alex, the trailer also shows two well known enemies from Minecraft, the Zombie and Enderman. Both of these characters were given the same reveal, complete with small amounts of gameplay footage, however there was too little to draw any conclusions about how they play.

Eager players will just have to wait for the DLC to become available on October 3rd.

Steve and Alex from @Minecraft are joining the #SmashBrosUltimate roster! Get ready to mine and craft your victories on the battlefield! pic.twitter.com/CtBNfENjEE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2020

Minecraft Maps revealed in the trailer

With the four new Minecraft characters to play as, Nintendo also revealed that Super Smash Bros. would be getting its own minecraft themed maps. With blocks haphazardly placed atop a mountain, it appears as though players will be able to somewhat alter the map during the game, as material gets damaged and destroyed.

Exactly how malleable this stage actually is remains to be seen. Nevertheless, this entire DLC package offers players quite a bit to chew on as they play.