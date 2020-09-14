Minecraft Dungeons was a pleasant surprise for fans of the franchise as well as for the gaming community as a whole. The game is a departure from the standard survival sandbox experience of Minecraft and is a dungeon-crawler that evokes memories of some of the best games in the genre from the 90s.

The game has been received extremely well by both critics and fans. It also has been one of the most popular games of 2020. Minecraft Dungeons recently received a huge update on September 8, 2020, that shook things up in a big way.

Here is a brief rundown of all the new changes and bugs that were patch in the Minecraft Dungeons Update.

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.4.3.0 Patch Notes

source: Minecraft Dungeons official website

Creeping Winter DLC:

A creeping winter is slowly taking over everything it touches, and the source of its chilling power is a powerful creature known as the Wretched Wraith

Take on three new missions and face new enemies such as the Illusioner and Iceologer

As you hunt down the source of corruption, you’ll discover new armor, weapons, and artifacts below the snow and sleet

Two new player skins and the Arctic Fox pet

New Features – Free For All Players:

Daily Trials – New challenges every day that make wild changes to the game mechanics which provide difficult, experimental, or fun challenges for you to overcome and earn powerful rewards. There are four new pieces of gear to earn, exclusive to Daily Trials! Learn more at the Daily Trials FAQ.

New camp merchants to rescue during missions, such as the Blacksmith to upgrade gear and the Gift Wrapper to gift items to other players

New weapons and armor exclusive to Daily Trials, as well as two new artifacts and six new enchantments spread across the game. Buzz into combat using new tools such as the Beenest, the Beenest Armor, and the Tumblebee enchantment!

Changes:

Added a Map Legend, showing new rewards, secret locations, and captured merchants

New achievements and trophies to unlock for Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter

After losing a life, players are now given a bundle of arrows if their they had less than one full bundle

The host of an online game can now toggle Private Game so friends can’t join unless they’re invited

Balance Changes

Shortbow / Longbow / Bow: Increased ammo 50%

Cutlass: Changed attack combo from 4 to 2 attacks

Pickaxe: Changed attack combo to 1 attack

Daggers: Increased dagger attack range by 25%

Battlestaff now drops in Lower Temple

Light Feather now triggers all rolling enchantments

For a full list of the patch notes, head on over to the official Minecraft website.