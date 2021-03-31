Fortnite Spire Challenges: Where and how to collect a talisman from a Guardian for Raz

Fortnite Spire Challenges aren't difficult to complete. However, they consist of various stages. Completing these stages while surviving the onslaught of other players can get a little hectic at times.

One of the Fortnite Spire Challenges requires players to collect a talisman from a Guardian for Raz. The Guardian in this challenge refers to a Spire Guardian, which can be found at the five towers surrounding the Spire.

Where to collect a cult talisman from a Guardian for the Fortnite Spire Challenges

Players will have access to this Fortnite Spire Challenge, provided they've completed their bit with Tarana and then they've spoken to Raz, who happens to be stealing things from Tarana.

Once players have completed all of the tasks assigned by Raz, including listening to the audio log, they'll be able to access the mission to collect a cult talisman from a Guardian in Fortnite.

Collecting this talisman from a guardian is a walk in the park. There aren't many complex mechanics involved here. Players have to beat one of the Spire Guardians.

But these Guardians are literal bullet sponges, so players must be stacked up with ammo to defeat these NPCs. It is also recommended that players use a mechanical weapon over a primal or a makeshift weapon.

Mechanical weapons have the first shot accuracy bonus, so pausing and shooting would make things easier.

Players should also maintain ample distance between themselves and these Guardians for easier elimination. If these steps are followed, it will be easy for players to collect the cult talisman from the Guardian in Fortnite.

This is probably one of the simpler Fortnite Spire Challenges in the game. Other Fortnite Spire Challenges aren't that difficult either. But they involve looking for items, which can get tedious.

In all probability, the next set of Fortnite Spire Challenges that Raz and Jonesy hand out will be available with updates 16.20 and 16.30. This leaves players with enough time to complete the current set of Fortnite Spire Challenges.