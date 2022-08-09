Fortnite star SypherPK reacts to Primitive Technology scandal

Fortnite star SypherPK dons many hats. Aside from streaming the game and teaching players how to master it, he also, from time to time, breaks away from playing it and creates content that panders to an audience beyond Fortnite.

He recently became an investigator in a video.

Almost everybody who watches YouTube might have come across a primitive technology video at least once. These clips depict 'primitive people' constructing impressive structures out of the soil without using advanced tools or machinery.

The streaming platform has a surfeit of such videos and creators who furnish such content.

In a recently posted video, SypherPK investigated the allegations that most primitive technology videos are fake. Following a clip posted by a YouTuber, Sypher discovered that such videos are staged and not what they claim to be.

In his words, the streamer star was 'heartbroken' upon realizing the truth.

SypherPK disheartened to learn reality of primitive technology videos

SypherPK played a video posted by a YouTuber and was immediately shocked to learn that such videos are fake. He followed it and was introduced to Primitive Technology, the legitimate guy in the ocean of fakes.

As the video progressed, Sypher was shocked to see impressive structures claimed to be built using primitive tools. He exclaimed:

"What the hell! Wait. Just looking at this, they expect me to believe this was done by hand. Bro, you got a whole Disney park in here, bro. This is Disney World, Universal level. What's going on?"

The video continued, and Sypher read the title of a similar video and exclaimed that it looked like a Minecraft title and even the thumbnail looked like it. He was soon laughing when he spotted a man in white overalls working in the background, who was supposed to be hidden.

The video progressed as usual. After learning some facts about the people involved in constructing the structure, SypherPK claimed they were missing the point.

He said that people are watching these videos for an ASMR experience. He added:

"If they were upfront and were like, 'we're building this with like ten people, and we're using some support of machinery,' it's not gonna affect the views that much. Realistically it might not even affect it at all."

As the video proceeded, Sypher was flabbergasted after spotting an excavator in the video. He was disappointed to learn that the people in these videos use real concrete and act like they are making it with mud and water.

He then discovered that they used plastic piping and underground water instead of fetching it from a nearby source, as claimed.

The video then rolled onto disapproving other claims, and the internet sensation was equally shocked to discover the truth. He concluded the video by stating:

"If I was doing this legit and some phonies were faking it, I would be all up in their business. Ain't no way I am here in the dirt, while some people are using machines and dozen men crews and lying about it. Nah. I am heartbroken, man. I feel betrayed."

From time to time, Sypher takes up challenges from other Fortnite streamers and puts out funny videos reacting to them. He deserves the title of Fortnite star.

