Fortnite streamer is at a loss for words after a $10,000 donation comes out of the blue

People all over the world turned to streaming games like Fortnite during the global pandemic.

Although streaming was quite prevalent even before the pandemic hit the globe, it rose majorly during the lockdown period because people were stuck at home, devoid of any form of social interaction. Watching live streams became a nice alternative to the physical social interaction that people were craving desperately.

Most streamers make money from subscriptions and the donations they receive. One such streamer, who goes by the name Sean, also known by his online persona, Smacks, was completely taken by surprise when Frazier "FaZeKay" Kay, donated a large sum of money to him.

FaZeKay donates $10000 to an unsuspecting Fortnite streamer

In the video above, Smacks was seen playing a game of Fortnite. He was about to end his stream after a long session of Fortnite, but just as he was about to log off, he saw that FazeKay had joined his stream.

As a challenge, FaZeKay told him that if he could win a solo match in Fortnite, he'd get a chance to win some amazing prizes. Smacks was very excited and took up the challenge.

The streamer went on to dominate the match of Fortnite and was extremely elated with his victory. Post winning, he saw that FaZeKay had subscribed to his channel, and he went on to acknowledge him. And then all of a sudden, FaZeKay hit him with a $10,000 donation, which left Smacks absolutely gobsmacked.

Nothing feels better than giving back to people!



I donated over $20,000 to Fortnite streamers today and $10,000 to one lucky winner.... they’re hyped. — FaZe Kay (@FaZeKay) March 10, 2021

The donation came out of nowhere and Smacks couldn't believe his luck. For a streamer to get such a huge amount is a rare feature, and is indeed a cause for a lot of surprise. Streamers usually receive $10-$20 as donations. Huge donations like the one Smacks received are very rare sightings on Twitch, even for the most popular of streamers.

Changing lives man, keep inspiring and motivating others 🔥 — FaZe Mew (@FaZeMew) March 10, 2021

FaZeKay took to Twitter to talk about the donation and the community appreciated the fact that he was giving so much back. Most big names in the realm of streaming often indulge in such giveaways as their contribution towards the community that helped them grow so much.