Fortnite: SypherPK exposes the 'Bash-Burner' pickaxe

SypherPK is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world and makes videos about everything involving the sensational game. Some of his videos are in-depth analyses about game elements, consumables and weapons.

Recently, SypherPK picked up the "Bash-Burner" pickaxe, which is a pay-to-win item in the game. The item is a new addition to the game and is basically a baseball bat which looks like a matchstick because it is partly burnt and has two small branches sticking out.

New pay-to-win pickaxe in Fortnite?

The Bash Burner pickaxe isn't the most broken item that Fortnite has seen to date (Image Credits : Epic Games)

While showing off the "Bash-Burner" pickaxe in the game, Sypher claimed that it is faster than other pickaxes. He then goes on the show a few other pickaxe animations and how they stack up against the Bash Burner in Fortnite. It's pretty evident from the footage that the pickaxe is indeed faster than the rest.

Over time though, the speed gets balanced out as you keep swinging it. However, if you do it in short bursts, you will see that the axe swings faster than its counterparts.

The new Bash Burner pickaxe has some strange, inconsistent animations - both faster and slower than normal pickaxes, at times.



Reportedly disabled in competitive modes.



Credit: u/Stache24 for testing this pic.twitter.com/c2fxid9Hl7 — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) October 30, 2020

However, this pickaxe isn't the most broken item that Fortnite has seen to date. There have been worse. Does anyone remember the Star Wand? The item had a base damage of 56, and players even moved faster while holding it.

The issue with such OP items is that players pay to acquire it only to see it getting nerfed. However, if you do have cash lying around, you can go ahead and buy them.

Advertisement

Does this mean pay-to-win items will be a constant addition to the game? Well, that's something that remains to be seen. All we know is that it is definitely something that the community as a whole wouldn't really like.